In a Push to Further Expand Their Digital Services, 5by5 Hires Former Buzzplant Founder/CEO Bob Hutchins

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 1st, 2020, 5by5 Agency in Nashville, TN announced the hiring of Bob Hutchins as VP of Digital Marketing. Hutchins is an author, speaker, educator and founder/former CEO of digital marketing agency The Buzzplant.

The Buzzplant pioneered digital marketing for the music industry and eventually went on to make a significant impact in the movie and faith-based media markets by spearheading online campaigns for The Passion of the Christ, the Chronicles of Narnia and more.

Bob Hutchins, 5by5 VP of Digital Marketing

When asked of his thoughts on joining 5by5, Hutchins said, "5by5 continues to be one of the fastest-growing agencies in the region. That's because great people do great work. I am looking forward to working side by side with some of the brightest and talented marketing people in the business!"

Hutchins brings 20 years of digital marketing experience to 5by5 in his new role, as the company continues to expand its reach and broaden the services available to clients. Hutchins' client list includes notable companies such as Disney, Sony Pictures, Twentieth Century Fox, Time-Life, Warner Brothers, General Motors, Thomas Nelson Publishers and Zondervan.

His work has been featured in publications such as The New York Times, Fox News, MSNBC, The Wall Street Journal, INC Magazine and many other television and radio programs.

"We're thrilled to have a digital marketing expert of Bob's caliber on the team," says 5by5 CEO Shannon Litton. "He's jumped right in and the results are already showing for our clients."

With this hire, 5by5 continues in its commitment to bringing on top-tier talent to further capture the digital market. 5by5 was recently named to the Inc. 5000 list for the third consecutive year, marking it as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

