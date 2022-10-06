In a Truly Ethical and Healthy Business Environment, Companies Give as Well as Receive: Language Management and Translation Software Innovator - GlobalDoc, Inc. - Celebrates $500,000 Milestone in Charity Cash Donations

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobalDoc, Inc. recently announced it had given over half a million dollars in cash away to various charitable projects via its GlobalDoc Cares initiative, in addition to other "in-kind" and non-cash donations the company has made over the years. Since its founding, GlobalDoc established a strong tradition of donating anonymously to various causes and initiatives. But GlobalDoc Cares, established in 2001, is a special project overseen by the company's Founder and President, Mike Cooper. Cooper has always believed that businesses should be ethical as well as successful – and for him, that means giving back.

"GlobalDoc is often presented with opportunities to give back based on the unique nature of our work with international communities and multitudes of different cultures," said Cooper. "We are not a large company, but the amounts we have donated at times are more reflective of larger corporate-giving programs because that is our intention. The company has also never once had an employee express concern about the company's charitable giving initiative, which speaks to the caliber, integrity, and quality of our employees. We all support this mission and have been privileged to work with some amazing people since our founding in 1993. We are also excited to celebrate our upcoming 30th anniversary in 2023."

GlobalDoc Cares – Changing Lives with Clear Communication

GlobalDoc Cares reflects the company's commitment to satisfying business ethics principles in addition to the high quality of services the company provides. GlobalDoc has always been a proponent of "doing the right thing," and with a global reach, this opportunity to help appears in some unexpected though important ways.

"One of the reasons why we give back is because our success in large part is due to clients, employees and partners who believed and trusted in us back in the early days," said Cooper. "That is not something we take lightly or will ever forget. The core of our business is effective, clear communication, so that is where we shine best in helping clients achieve their communications goals in any language and in any part of the globe they work in."

"The GlobalDoc Cares initiative is about stepping in to help whenever a need is recognized – whether that means helping those with HIV/AIDS, contributing to literacy programs, supporting disaster relief assistance, donating to animal welfare organizations, promoting diversity and equality programs, contributing to arts education, providing pandemic relief, supporting orphaned youth homes, or more recently contributing to client and individual Ukraine relief efforts. Over the years, we have also facilitated in-country communications to employees, their families, and our client's employee/partners when it matters most, always ensuring critical messages reach impacted populations in a timely manner."

