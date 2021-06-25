In a World First, Mango Power Releases a Power Station Designed to Meet Both Home and Portable Power Needs

All it takes is one unfortunate gust of wind to blow a branch into a local powerline, and suddenly our appliances, communication devices, even the controls for the climate of our home are rendered unusable. In a world where electricity is no longer just a mere convenience, but a necessity of modern life, being without power can make you feel, well…powerless. Dated solutions like gas-fired generators; intolerably noisy, carbon monoxide spewing, gas-fired machines have understandably fallen out of favor. Reliable, portable power stations running on renewable energy sources are still unaffordable for most, but Mango Power is looking to change that.

After decades of development, power station technology has improved significantly over the past several years. Increased densities for lithium-ion batteries, sophisticated new power management software and technology now mean portable power stations can deliver massively improved capacity and output. Sadly, however, the market has so far been dominated by products that are either too small; popular products from Jackey for heavy-duty use; or too big for portable use.

A Bit Of Mango Power Background

Though consumers may never have heard of Mango Power, the company is rapidly making waves in the home generator world. Mango Power is a US-China-based renewable energy start-up that develops high-end power storage products and accessories. Their flagship model – the Mango Power Union – has not yet been released but is already generating a fair amount of buzz.

Overview: What is the Mango Power Union?

The Mango Power Union is a modular power station consisting of a large, heavy-duty home base unit and a smaller, detachable unit designed for portability. This smaller module – "Power Moves" – comes packed with an impressive 2000 watts of power and 2000 watt-hours of capacity, designed to be carried wherever consumers need a power supply. When attached to the heavy-duty "Mango Home" base module, they form the Mango Power Union, a stronger power unit than any portable power station consumers can find on the market today.

Specs of the Mango Power Union:

Model Mango Power Union Detached Mango Power Move Battery Capacity &

Chemistry 6.9 kWh, High Class EV Polymer

NCM Battery Cell 2.3 kWh, High Class EV

Polymer NCM Battery Cell Continuous/Peak Power 4000W/6600W 2000W/3300W AC Outlets 5*20A AC Outlets DC Output 5 * QC 3.0 27W USB Ports 2 * 20w Wireless Charging Port 1 * 12V/10A Car Outlet 1 * USB Firmware Update Input 3000W MPPT Solar Charge Max(12-

250V) 3300W Wall Charge 1500W MPPT Solar Charge

Max(12-250V) 1100W Wall Charge App remote control Yes Yes 24/7 Seamless Home

Backup & UPS Yes Yes Scalability X 10 X 10 Size 446 * 346 * 678 mm 17.6 * 13.6 * 26.7 inch 446 * 346 * 290 mm 17.6 * 13.6 * 11.4 inch

Design & Power

The Mango Power Union looks unlike any other lithium power station currently on the market. The battery is encased in a smooth, polished, anodized, aluminum shell and wrapped in a chromatic light belt, making it look more like hypermodern art than a giant battery.

Under the hood however lies a plethora of various outlets, including 5x 20A AC outlets and 6x USB-A ports.

Alone, each Mango Power Union unit can provide up to 4000W of continuous power, 8000 watts of surge, and 6.9kwh of capacity. That's enough to run your home's essentials for nearly a week. But these units are designed for scalability; consumers can hook 10 Mango Power Unions together if need be. This would give users a theoretical capability of 10 weeks without power, more than long enough to weather even the worst of storms.

Power Your Home Or Take it On-The-Go

The feature most often highlighted by The Mango Power Unions inventors is its modular design. This breaks the barriers between a traditional portable power station and a residential solar battery.

When portability is needed, the user can simply detach the top section of the Union and set off and when you need an increase of home power, simply re-attach the module back in its dock. This combination of portability, heavy-duty power delivery, and ease of use makes the Mango Power Union significantly different from any other modular portable power station currently on the market.

Recharge

Featuring Mango Power's advanced Fusion Super Charging Technology, the Union charges 3kW via AC or solar panels, meaning you can charge the entire unit in less than 3 hours. That's one rapid charge time. In the time it takes to fully charge a laptop battery, the Union engineers have somehow managed to pack a week's worth of electricity into their power station.

Connectivity:

The Mango Power Union also features an app so you can check your Union's status and tweak its settings wherever consumers may be.

Price & Availability

Mango Power Union has home and portable all-in-one design with build-in PV inverter and backup gateway, providing an integrated solution for the consumers. It will adopt a very aggressive pricing strategy. More product information will be released in Indiegogo and its official website in July. Stay turned for the latest information in the link https://www.mangopower.com/pages/power-union-pre-order

Now users can reserve a super early bird slot with only 4.99 USD in their website. Mango Power Team will also donate 1 tree for each super early bird.

