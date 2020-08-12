In a Year Unlike Any Other, Central Logic's AO2 Summit to Offer Access and Orchestration Insights Unlike Any Others

SANDY, Utah, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Logic, the healthcare industry's innovator in patient orchestration, solutions and services to accelerate access to care, is presenting its first-ever AO2 Summit. The summit—whose name stands for access and orchestration—is a reimagined annual conference focused on offering exclusive insights to healthcare leaders on best practices to guide patients safely and effectively through the patient care continuum. The conference continues the momentum of Central Logic's previous Patient Flow Summit, which took place for the 10th year running last year.

The AO2 Summit is complimentary with pre-registration and will take place from 11:30 am to 6 pm EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The conference will feature healthcare thought leaders and influencers as well as other experts with deep and diverse knowledge and experience across integrated care delivery and operations, public health, telehealth, health law and government. Through the event's online platform, attendees will be able to ask questions of presenters during discussions, take notes on their slide decks, and interact with other attendees. Presentations will also be available to registered attendees on-demand after the conference.

"With health systems facing unprecedented financial losses due to COVID-19, we knew AO2 needed to focus on recovery and growth," said Angie Franks, CEO of Central Logic. Franks will kick off the conference co-presenting with Darin Vercillo, MD, chief medical officer of Central Logic. "Our program features health system and government thought leaders with a broad range of expertise that includes health system operations, as well as public health, public-private partnerships, telehealth and other areas where they will offer leading-edge perspectives on expanding care access and improving care orchestration."

Broad and Diverse Expertise

Lisa Villarroel, MD, MPH, who serves as the medical director for the Division of Public Health Preparedness at the Arizona Department of Health Services, will be one of the featured panelists in the conference's blockbuster opening keynote roundtable. She will describe how months before the state's recent surge of COVID-19 patients, they designed a public-private Surge Management Plan that includes nearly every hospital and health system in the state. Their statewide plan has effectively load-balanced COVID-19 caseloads across the state so that no single hospital or health system gets overwhelmed with patients.

Mike Leavitt, former Secretary of U.S. Health and Human Services, former governor of Utah, and founder of Leavitt Partners, will moderate the panel, and will be joined by former Federal Emergency Management Administration administrator Craig Fugate, and Alan Levine, CEO of Ballad Health, an integrated health system with 21 hospitals serving 29 counties in Tennessee, Virginia, North Carolina and Kentucky. Together this diverse group of experts will discuss successful public-private state, regional and federal partnerships.

Another leader of a large, integrated healthcare delivery organization who will share his experience is Wayne Brackin, president and CEO of KIDZ Medical Services, Inc., and former COO of Baptist Health South Florida. Brackin will be joined by Ann Mond Johnson, CEO of the American Telemedicine Association, and attorney Alexis Gilroy, who advises on complex transactional and health regulatory issues with an emphasis on virtual health, to examine the evolving role of telehealth as part of a successful access and orchestration strategy.

Industry Experts to Share Insights and Guide Discussions

At the AO2 Summit, Barry Runyon, a healthcare analyst and thought leader at Gartner, will discuss how health systems must apply technology and processes to orchestrate care within and between workflows that arrange, manage, deliver and account for care. This kind of orchestration plays a critical role in provider operations, care quality, the patient experience and community health—and will remain a strategic imperative long after the current COVID-19 surges have passed.

Additional industry experts will lead discussions involving health system chief operating officers (COOs) and other senior executives. Baldrige Foundation Executive Director Al Faber and Ben Sawyer MBA, PT, OCS, LBB, CEO, SOAR Vision Group, will lead an executive roundtable on the concept of creating a community health system without walls in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on several public-private partnership case studies.

Health Management Academy (HMA) executives will also lead a lively discussion of health system COOs on the challenges facing health systems today—and how they can become the health system of choice in their markets.

AO2uesdays Kick-Off

The AO2 Summit will serve as the kick-off for an extended series of weekly "AO2uesday" virtual presentations taking place on Tuesdays, sponsored by Central Logic and featuring a new thought leader or industry expert for each interactive session. AO2 Summit attendees and other healthcare professionals can participate in AO2uesdays starting at 11 am EDT on Sept. 22, with subsequent sessions on multiple Tuesdays into October. The AO2uesday presentations will also include a forum where attendees can network online, share best practices, and learn from each other's experiences.

"In a year unlike any other, we wanted to present a conference unlike any other," Franks said. "The AO2 Summit will include one full day of high-value content and thought leadership, and it will continue to deliver valuable insight and information week after week during our AO2uesdays. Combined, these educational opportunities are essential for any healthcare leader who seeks innovative ideas and inspiration to guide their organization through this public health crisis with the goal of emerging stronger, more network-focused, and prepared for whatever comes next."

More information about the AO2 Summit and AO2uesdays is available on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ao2summit.

