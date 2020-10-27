In-app Advertising Market To Exhibit 19.4% CAGR By 2025, Based on Increasing Popularity of C2C, B2B, B2C, e-Commerce Websites & Rising Trend of Online Gaming | Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in-app advertising market size is estimated to attain USD 226,422.8 million by 2025 and registering CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025, according to new report by Million Insights. In-app advertising allows advertisers to display several types of advertisements including pop-up videos, banners on mobile applications in order to reach their targeted audience. This market is gaining traction due to growing demand for in-app advertising from retail, entertainment and education industry verticals.

The rising popularity of Consumer-to-Consumer (C2C), Business-to-Business (B2B), and Business-to-Consumer (B2C), e-commerce websites and growing trend of online gaming are other factors expected to drive the in-app advertising market growth. Gaming, shopping, and smartphone messaging are projected to gain significant market shares during the forecast period due to the increasing popularity of mobile-based applications.

Please click here to get the sample pdf and find more details on "In-app Advertising Market" Report 2025.

In-app advertising is an important marketing channel for marketers, as it offers data tracking as well as user targeting features. In addition, it helps advertisers to reach customers and capture their attention accurately through advertisements on mobile devices. Further, advertisers can access user's locations to ensure that they are targeting users at the right time and place. Smartphone users spend their time majorly on gaming, messaging, video/voice calls, and ticket booking. Therefore, in-app advertising can be easily integrated with such applications to attract targeted customers.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Among applications, the messaging segment is projected to gain traction due to factors like price discounts, rising consumer preference and better offers.

Based on platform, the Android is anticipated to emerge as fastest-growing segment over the forecast period due to growing adoption of smartphones in developing regions such as Asia Pacific .

. North America is projected to dominate the market and account USD 65,617.3 million by 2025. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

is projected to dominate the market and account by 2025. On the other hand, is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Google AdMob; BYYD Inc.; Flurry, Inc.; Tapjoy, Inc.; Glispa GmbH; Tune, Inc.; Amobee, Inc.; InMobi; Chartboost; and One by AOL are key market players included in this market.

Browse 120 page research report with TOC on "Global In-app Advertising Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-in-app-advertising-market

Million Insights has segmented the global in-app advertising market on the basis of type, platform, application and region:

In-app Advertising Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Banner Ads



Interstitial Ads



Rich Media Ads



Video Ads



Native Ads

In-app Advertising Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Android



iOS



Others

In-app Advertising Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Messaging



Entertainment



Gaming



Online Shopping



Payment & Ticketing



Others

In-app Advertising Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S





Canada



Europe



U.K





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

Explore the latest market research reports by Million Insights:

LPG Market - The global liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) market size was accounted for USD 116.41 billion in 2019. It is also estimated to witness 4.4% CAGR over the forecasted period, 2020 to 2027. The rising awareness about environmental pollution associated with the consumption of fossil fuels and the adoption of green and clean energy sources is expected to drive the market growth.

in 2019. It is also estimated to witness 4.4% CAGR over the forecasted period, 2020 to 2027. The rising awareness about environmental pollution associated with the consumption of fossil fuels and the adoption of green and clean energy sources is expected to drive the market growth. Supplements and Nutrition Packaging Market - The global supplements and nutrition packaging market size was worth USD 21.9 billion in 2018. It is also estimated to witness 3.6% CAGR over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. Rising health awareness among the millennial population coupled with deficiencies of minerals and vitamins in the human body are projected to drive the market growth.

in 2018. It is also estimated to witness 3.6% CAGR over the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. Rising health awareness among the millennial population coupled with deficiencies of minerals and vitamins in the human body are projected to drive the market growth. Unified Communications Market - The global unified communications (UC) market size was accounted for USD 56.33 billion in 2018 and projected to grow with a CAGR of 16.8% over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025. UC solutions provide real-time access to services such as conferencing, phone communications, data sharing and messaging from several devices to enterprise employees, thereby improve streamlining business processes.

in 2018 and projected to grow with a CAGR of 16.8% over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025. UC solutions provide real-time access to services such as conferencing, phone communications, data sharing and messaging from several devices to enterprise employees, thereby improve streamlining business processes. Tempered Glass Market - The global tempered glass market size was 3,063.0 million square meters in 2019. Increasing demand from the automotive and construction sector is driving market growth. The advantages of tempered glass are gaining traction among consumer of electronics and automotive industries, which in turn, is attributing to the growth of the product.

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place, that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: 1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

SOURCE Million Insights