In-Car Marketplace-Use Cases and Transactions

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This study of marketplace operations inside cars is an introduction of a new business model that places merchants and their products such as fuel, quick service restaurants (QSR), parking, toll payment, ticketing and their services such as reserving, ordering, picking-up and paying from the vehicle head unit or aided by virtual assistants into the cars. The study combines connected services, retail offers and services, and feature-on-demand (FoD) that will play a remarkable role in shaping up the industry in the coming years.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05837282/?utm_source=PRN



The ecosystem of the in-car marketplace mainly comprises automakers, merchants, platform providers, real-time gateway partners and payment integrators within the global regional scope.While current applications exist largely in the United States, Europe and China are hinted to play an important role in the future as the market evolves.



The study also clearly depicts automakers' in-car marketplace applications, platforms, services, and technology and merchant partnerships that are in place today and that will likely happen in the near future.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05837282/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

