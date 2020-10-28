In Celebration of Democracy in Action, Showcase Cinemas Offers Free Election-Day Screenings of Fan-Favorite Film 'The American President' in All of Its U.S. Locations

"Released 25 years ago this November, 'The American President' is a film that depicts America's democracy and the office of the President under the guise of rom-com in a way that's dramatic, truthful, celebratory and ultimately moving," said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing for Showcase Cinemas. "While we know Election Day can be stressful, we invite Americans to head to the movie theater after casting their ballot, and enjoy a pleasant distraction with this much-loved, iconic film while waiting for the votes to be counted."

"The American President" is a 1995 American romantic comedy-drama directed by Rob Reiner and written by Aaron Sorkin. The film stars Michael Douglas, Annette Bening, Martin Sheen, Michael J. Fox and Richard Dreyfuss. In the film, President Andrew Shepherd (Douglas) is a widower who pursues a relationship with environmental lobbyist Sydney Ellen Wade (Bening) – who has just moved to Washington, D.C. – while at the same time attempting to win the passage of a crime control bill during a re-election year.

Visitors to Showcase Cinemas locations to enjoy the free screening on Election Day can rest assured that the health and safety of patrons is the company's first priority. Showcase has instituted the "Be Showcase Safe" program at all open theater locations, which includes employee health screenings before starting work and food and beverage manager ServSafeTM Food Safety Certification under the National Restaurant Association's ServSafe food and safety training and certification program. Additional new procedures include installation of air-purifying systems for all US theaters; private screenings; reduced auditorium seating capacity; automatic seating social distancing; increased/enhanced auditorium cleaning between shows and in high-touch surface areas; employee and patron protective mask requirements; social distancing markers; and the availability of hand-sanitizing stations. For more information on Showcase Cinemas' reopening programming and the Be Showcase Safe program please visit https://www.showcasecinemas.com/be-showcase-safe.

Can't make it on Election Day? Showcase Cinemas is also offering private screenings for family and friends. For only $99, customers can book their own auditorium for up to 20 guests and choose from a catalogue of our Bring Backs films to screen, including Halloween classics and films like "The American President". For just $199, customers can book their own auditorium for new films such as "Tenet," "The Empty Man," "Honest Thief," "The War With Grandpa" and "Unhinged."

About Showcase Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas is a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, operating more than 906 movie screens in the U.S., U.K., Argentina and Brazil under the Showcase, Cinema de Lux, SuperLux and UCI brands. With 26 theater locations in the United States, Showcase Cinemas delivers the finest entertainment experience, offering the best in viewing, comfort and dining. For more information about Showcase Cinemas please visit our website at www.showcasecinemas.com.

SOURCE Showcase Cinemas

Related Links

http://www.showcasecinemas.com

