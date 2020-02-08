In Celebration of Oscars Week, GBK Productions Partnered with Kimpton Le Peer Hotel and Angeleno Magazine for a Star-Studded Party

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Partnering with Kimpton La Peer Hotel West Hollywood, Angeleno Magazine and Global Green, GBK Productions, the leader in Celebrity Gift Lounges, held a star-studded night of celebration in honor of the Academy Awards. Held at the La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, invited celebrities and VIP guests mingled and enjoyed a special live performance by Crissy J (Goddess of Violin). Additional entertainment provided by Niekko Chin included Sway Pole Violinist, Nadia Lanfranconi & Band with lead guitarist Erik HImel, Bass player Victor Brodén and Christopher Allis on drums, DJ Whitney Blake and DJ Sasha Hart. The exclusive event was sponsored by Hertelendy Vineyards Wines, White Tiger Vodka, Little Something Sweet desert bar, Sproud and Bodvar Rosé Ice Bar. The celebs and VIP guests experienced Healing Your Truth with Tarot (which provided personal tarot readings) and massages by Soothe. Select celebrities were gifted GBK Gift bags containing luxury items by Herschel, Tirstar, 2 Gypsea Souls, Baloo Blanket, Chella Makeup, Soothe and Balm Dot Calm. Guests at the party enjoyed food provided by Jaliscos Mobile Taco Grill and Kimpton La Peer Hotel.

Some of the celebrity guests included Nicholas Guest, Nicky Whenlan, Caleb Foote, Ser'Darius Blaine, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Aria Brooks, Chelsea Frei, Shaun Taub, Lisa Guerrero, Jake T. Austin, AnnaLynne McCord, Rich Ting, Christian Isiah, Ciera Payton, Naomi Grossman, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Will Kemp, Belona, John Marshall Jones, Nick Liberato, Scott Michael Campbell, Patrick Gallagher, Ken Davitian, Juan Antonio, Stephen Kramer Glickman, Sir Daniel Winn, Nathan Gamble, Josh Sussman, Jamie Callica, Gwen Hollander, Edi Gathegi and many, many more.

Any media inquiries and/or interview request, please contact Tad Hamilton of Mosaic Public Relations at: tad@mosaicpr.com

GBK Productions, is a luxury lifestyle gifting and special events company, specializing in entertainment marketing integration. For more information on Gavin B. Keilly (CEO) or GBK please go to gbkproductions.com. Talent and press secured by Mosaic PR.

SOURCE GBK Productions