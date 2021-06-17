In-Charge Energy Announces Innovative Hardware Products For Commercial EV Charging

"A well-designed charging infrastructure can optimize an entire fleet, reducing the total cost of ownership for fleet managers while increasing reliability," said Paul Glenney, Executive Director of Customer Success at In-Charge Energy, who oversees hardware product development. "User-friendly charging options are critical for a smooth transition to electrified fleets, and we're excited to produce pioneering hardware products that will help quicken the pace of this transition."

In-Charge Energy has developed and designed a suite of hardware products that solve for some of the fleet sector's biggest charging challenges. The brand's proprietary products create safer, tidier and more accessible charging areas for drivers in all types of conditions – whether they stop to charge in the middle of the night or in the middle of the desert on a summer day.

In-Charge Energy's fleet-specific charging hardware products include:

DC Wall Box Pedestal with cable retractors and convenience lighting

Designed exclusively for the 24kW ABB Terra DC wall box, the In-Charge pedestal is the only solution on the market for fleet applications where wall mounting is not practical. Built with driver convenience in mind, this pedestal can withstand extreme temperatures, provide ample nighttime lighting and offer a choice of either CCS or CHAdeMO charging from the same wallbox.



The In-Charge DC Wall Box Pedestal features:



Cable management with two cable retractors, which lift charging connectors off freezing or hot pavements. They also prevent any damage that could be caused by a vehicle running over a charging connector or cable.





Corrosion-resistant aircraft aluminum construction for all-weather operation and durability.





Convenience lighting that allows for safe operation in low-light conditions. The energy-efficient LED lights are operated by solar-powered batteries.

High-Powered DC Pedestal

Designed exclusively for the ABB high-powered depot box, the In-Charge pedestal is the only solution on the market for fleet applications where wall mounting is not practical. Built with fleet convenience in mind, this pedestal can withstand extreme temperatures, provide ample nighttime lighting and offers an indicator light to let the fleet operator know when the station is in use.



The In-Charge High-Powered DC Pedestal features:



Cable management with one cable retractor, which lift charging connectors off freezing or hot pavements. They also prevent any damage that could be caused by a vehicle running over a charging connector or cable.





Corrosion-resistant aircraft aluminum construction for all-weather operation and durability.





Convenience lighting that allows for safe operation in low-light conditions. The energy-efficient LED lights are operated by solar-powered batteries.

Mobile Charge Cart

The Mobile Charge Cart by In-Charge is a great solution for fleets with vehicles that move around often, like dealerships that need to charge vehicles around their lots and in service bays. In-Charge developed two versions of the cart – one that can hold a transformer and charging unit and one that only holds a transformer. The larger cart can also accommodate a 24kW DC wallbox or a 19.2kW AC Level 2 EVSE.

Cable Retractor Kit

The In-Charge cable management system is a simple and sleek addition to compatible DC Fast Charge equipment. Whether it's a fleet-owned charger or a public charger, this system cleans up the appearance of charging hardware while making it easier for users to handle, especially in extreme weather conditions. The efficiently-designed system, which can be bolted into the existing holes at the top of the DC Fast Charger, includes one or two cable retractors to protect the charging connectors and their durable plastic-coated stainless-steel cables.



The In-Charge cable retractor was designed exclusively for the ABB Terra 53 and Terra 54/94/124/184 families of DC Fast Chargers, rated from 50kW all the way up to 180kW continuous power.

In-Charge Energy also has multiple agreements to resell compatible hardware from premium manufacturers, including ABB, Juicebar, Flo, Chargepoint, Delta and Infy, among others. With these agreements, In-Charge can resell different hardware types, allowing them to better serve their customers with an efficient and cost-effective supply chain.

For more information about In-Charge Energy's products and services, please visit inchargeus.com.

About In-Charge Energy

In-Charge Energy is on the frontlines of large-scale emissions reduction, accelerating the electrification of the transportation industry – one commercial fleet at a time. With end-to-end, turnkey solutions for commercial EV infrastructure projects, In-Charge Energy equips fleet managers with the top brands in charging hardware and software; customized hardware and software products; short-, mid- and long-range plans for seamless fleet and facilities transition to EVs; financing; and maintenance and corrective repairs over the life of the charging assets.

In-Charge develops innovative hardware, software and services designed and engineered specifically for fleets, such as service-dispatch-integrated software, fleet-management-integrated software, electricity load management, durable cable management products and high-reliability maintenance, repair and warranty services. Whether a fleet has 200 sedans or 20,000 Class 8 trucks, the team at In-Charge serves a diverse clientele throughout North America, including major commercial fleets, truck and bus manufacturers, rideshare operators, EV manufacturers, school districts, municipalities and facilities owners, among many others.

Headquartered in the world's first zero-emissions deliver zone in Santa Monica, Calif., In-Charge Energy was founded by EV industry veterans Cameron Funk and Terry O'Day. The company has additional operations in San Francisco, Michigan and Virginia.

More information about In-Charge Energy and its services can be found at www.inchargeus.com. You can also follow In-Charge on LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter.

