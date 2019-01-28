In Collaboration with Pagani Automobili S.p.A., Piloti Inc. Announces Limited-Edition Release of New Luxury Product, "The Roadster Driving Boot"

"Piloti traces its rich, storied history back to the days when fearless racers faced Europe's toughest tracks, and sought out high-performance gear that would help them get to the finish line first," said Stephanie Brooklyn, Managing Director, Piloti. "Our new Roadster Driving Boot encapsulates the spirit of that history, while also exemplifying the brand's modern signature luxury and performance-driven aesthetic. We're extremely proud of the Pagani partnership and look forward to showcasing the results of our two-year development journey with the world."

"Though we come from different industries, Pagani and Piloti share countless similarities," adds Michael Staskin, Head of Global Brand Licensing for Pagani Automobili. "We both share an unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and creativity in developing leading edge products to which all consumers can aspire."

In addition to sharing a common brand vision, both "The Roadster Driving Boot" and Pagani's ultra-luxurious vehicles are handcrafted in Italy. From the one-of-a-kind product box – which slides seamlessly apart, mimicking a gull-wing door – down to the tiniest driving boot detail, the product meticulously blends art and science.

In mirroring the look and feel of the Pagani Huayra Roadster, the luxury driving boot boasts a pliable carbon fiber panel for weight reduction and strength. The malleable four-way flex is designed to move in tandem with every shift and step of the driver's foot. Additional key features include CNC + laser etched anodized aluminum hardware, Pagani's iconic 4 pipe exhaust emblem, low-profile cushioning in the forefoot for optimal pedal feel, and Piloti's patented Roll Control 2.0™ heel technology to protect and cushion the heel bone.

"Piloti is breaking new ground through its partnership with Pagani," said James Bleakley, Creative Director, Piloti. "The result of our collaboration offers drivers a unique product with unparalleled performance, style and comfort."

The Roadster Driving Boot is now available on www.piloti.com and retails for $849 USD. Only 250 pairs will be available worldwide.

About Pagani

Pagani Automobili S.p.A. is an Italian Supercar manufacturer. The company was founded in 1998 by Horacio Pagani and is based in San Cesario sul Panaro, Modena, Italy.The philosophy driving the company embraces a concept borrowed from the Renaissance and embodied by the great Leonardo da Vinci who, over 500 years ago, once stated: "Art and Science are disciplines that must walk together hand in hand."Pagani Automobili creates in accordance with this inspirational creed, combining technique and taste, functionality and aesthetics, handcraft work and technological know-how.



About Piloti

Piloti Inc., headquartered in Toronto, Canada, is a designer and retailer of driving-inspired, lifestyle and luxury footwear. Rooted in racing, Piloti has equipped championship racers and automotive enthusiasts with performance driving shoes for 20 years. Offering a wide assortment of performance, luxury and lifestyle silhouettes, Piloti strives to exceed even the highest standards of performance, quality and design. Each Piloti shoe features exceptional craftsmanship, careful attention to detail and performance technology, that inspire you to put your best foot forward, from the driver's seat to the city street. For more information, please visit www.piloti.com.

