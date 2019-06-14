In Cooperation with ADM Milling Co., Hometown Food Company Issues Voluntary Recall of Specific Lot Codes Pillsbury® Best Bread Flour Due to Possible Health Risk

The severity of E. coli infections vary among people and often include several symptoms, including severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting. People usually develop symptoms and get sick 3-4 days after ingesting the germ, and most recover within a week. In some cases, individuals may develop a serious illness called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS, which can result in kidney failure, stroke, and even death). Young children, elderly individuals, pregnant women and those who are immunocompromised are more susceptible to foodborne illness. If you feel ill or are at all concerned about an illness, please contact your physician.

Approximately 4,620 cases of impacted Pillsbury® Best 5 lb. Bread Flour were distributed to a limited number of retailers and distributors across the following 10 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The affected product has the following UPC codes, lot codes and Best-If-Used-By dates:

Item Name UPC Item Code Lot Code Use-By Date QTY (Eight-Count Case) Pillsbury Best™ Bread Flour 0 5150020031 5 8 342 JUN 08 2020 4,080 Pillsbury Best™ Bread Flour 0 5150020031 5 8 343 JUN 09 2020 540

All products with other Best-If-Used-By Dates and Lot Codes are not affected by this recall. Best-If-Used-By Dates can be found on the side of the package below the Nutrition Facts Panel.

If you have the affected product in your home or business, do not consume it. Please discard it immediately or return it to the retail location it was purchased from for a refund. This voluntary recall is being made with the full knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

At Hometown Food Company, nothing is more important than the safety and integrity of our products. There have been no reports of any illnesses associated with this product and this recall has been issued out of an abundance of caution. Hometown Food Company has been informed by ADM Milling Co., that certain wheat used to make these two lots of Pillsbury® Best 5 lb. Bread Flour has been linked to E. coli illnesses associated with other flour products produced at the ADM mill in Buffalo. Please visit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website for more information on this illness outbreak. To date, no illnesses associated with Pillsbury® Best Bread Flour have been reported.

Flour is made from wheat, which is a raw product that is minimally processed. Flour is not a ready-to-eat product. It is an ingredient for baked, fried and cooked recipes, and these heating processes, along with proper handling, ensure the safety of consuming flour. All surfaces and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or uncooked dough or batter. Consumers should wash their hands after handling flour or uncooked dough or batter. Consumers should not eat uncooked dough or batter made with raw flour.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this recall may cause, and are offering replacement coupons for your product. Please call our toll-free 800 number (1-866-219-9333), which will be staffed daily from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. CDT. We remain committed to producing the high-quality products synonymous with the Pillsbury® name since 1869.

