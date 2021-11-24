In-dash Navigation System Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.56% | Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.- One of the Leading Company Introduced its Latest Offering ILX F411 | Technavio

The in-dash navigation system market is poised to grow by 12.04 million units between 2020 and 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.56% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

The increasing customer preference for in-dash navigation system will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

In-dash Navigation System Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.- The company operates its business under segments- Electronic components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. Alps Alpine Co. Ltd. offers an in dash navigation system under the model name is ILX F411.

Aptiv Plc- The business segments of Aptiv Plc are Advanced Safety & User Experience and Signal & Power Solutions. The company offers an indash navigation system under the brand name AutoNavi from a Chinese map and location service supplier.

Continental AG- The company operates its business under segments- Automotive Technologies, Rubber Technologies, and Powertrain Technologies. Continental AG offers an in dash navigation system including a 3D display on the road.

In-dash Navigation System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Type

Passenger Cars



Commercial Vehicles

In-dash Navigation System Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our in-dash navigation system market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies government regulations pertaining to in-vehicle navigation system as one of the key trends of the market.

In-dash Navigation System Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The vendor landscape of the in-dash navigation system market entails successful business strategies deployed by the vendors. Companies are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The in-dash navigation system market report includes information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies.

In-dash Navigation System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist in-dash navigation system market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the in-dash navigation system market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the in-dash navigation system market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of in-dash navigation system market vendors

In-dash Navigation System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.56% Market growth 2021-2025 12.04 mn units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.32 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries China, US, Germany, Japan, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Aptiv Plc, Continental AG, DENSO Corp., DXC Technology Co., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Pioneer Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and TomTom International BV Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Vehicle type

Market segments

Comparison by Vehicle type

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Vehicle type

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alps Alpine Co. Ltd.

Aptiv Plc

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

DXC Technology Co.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Pioneer Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

TomTom International BV

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

