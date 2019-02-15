In-Depth Full Day Marketing Materials Mastery Workshop - New York, United States - May 15th, 2019

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Marketing Materials Mastery Workshop" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Marketing Materials Mastery program is an in-depth full-day training workshop to help get into place your full suite of marketing materials, review best practices in this area, avoid top mistakes, and have an advantage over others when it comes to investor relations collateral. Most investment boutiques do not know what materials their competitors have in place, what easy tweaks to your cover pages or emails could get you more responses, or what homework you need to do for investor so they know with a glance exactly what you do and what makes you unique from your competitors.



Here are some things you will leave with by attending the workshop:

1. Complete an interactive worksheet to create a custom-tailored to do list of action steps for improving your investor collateral

2. Avoid the reason why most marketing materials take 3-5 pages to do what you can do with a single sentence

3. How to do your homework so investors aren't forced to by changing the goal of your positioning and mindset

4. Take advantage of our view of the forest of interacting with 40,000 investment professionals year to avoid the top marketing material mistakes

5. Learn how to use your materials to maximize the 3 trust curves needed to close a deal and dynamically navigate investor relationships

6. Audit what you have currently in place to plug the holes, improve each piece, and have a marked competitive advantage over those who have not



This program is fast-paced, includes a worksheet you will complete throughout the workshop, and small group exercises so you can trade ideas and tools with your peers while moving through the workshop content. Since we have hosted 30+ of these workshops and 100+ conferences in total we have structured the event to start at 10:30AM and run until late afternoon so as needed you can take a train or plane into the city on the morning of the event and fly out in the evening in case you have business or family obligations which make that easily to fit this into your busy schedule. We realize that your time is being invested by attending more so than any fee paid so make sure you get a big return on your decision to attend this workshop and leave satisfied with all of the actionble content.

Who Should Attend:



Past attendees of our events and workshops have included investment funds, real estate and private equity independent sponsors, private bankers and wealth managers, capital raising consultants and third-party marketers, investment industry service providers who want to position themselves and their firms, and investment bankers and M&A brokers looking to get more deals done every year. Wealthy families with multiple operating entities looking for a marketing and investor relations edge.

