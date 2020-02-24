In-Flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market to Witness Significant Growth due to Rising Number of Commercial Aircrafts Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with the report issued by the professionals the scope of the global In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity (IFEC) Market was priced at US$ 5.1 billion in 2018. It is estimated to touch US$ 10.5 billion by the completion of 2025, increasing by a CAGR of 10.3% during the period of forecast.

In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity mentions to the existing entertainment for the air travelers for the duration of the journey times. This may possibly consist of the Wi-Fi connectivity, the audio players, video games or else the video screens. The system permits commercial airline to propose a feature rich experience to entire on board commuters. In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity system supports to halt the boredom of air travel for commuters on extended air travel. Due to a number of assistances the demand for it is expected to upsurge by a substantial speed. Consecutively, this may possibly back to the increasing market, through the globe for the duration of the forecast.

The in-flight entertainment & connectivity market is estimated to observe substantial development during the period of forecast because the airlines try to fulfil travelers' growing demand for incessant onboard connectivity and entertaining. Furthermore, the need of business tourism demands travelers to access internet, applications of business and the services for onboard calling. These requirements have additionally motivated the global market for in-flight entertainment & connectivity.

Drivers:

Increasing fleet of commercial aircrafts is likely to openly influence the demand for in-flight entertainment & connectivity system all over the world. Implementation of this systems by airlines through entire classes to fascinate clienteles is estimated to pay to the increasing market. Business class cabins and first class of commercial aircraft feature numerous facilities for coziness and proposes a number of utilities for example tailored systems of In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity. Increasing competition in the business of global airline is prompting commercial airline transporters to offer systems of in-flight entertainment & connectivity in their spaces of economy class so as to fascinate additional travelers. Consecutively, this is too expected to motivate the development of global in-flight entertainment & connectivity (IFEC) industry for the duration of the forecast.

Classification:

The global IFEC market can be classified by Type of Aircraft, Components, Type of Offering, End User, Class and Region. By Type of Aircraft, it can be classified as: Very Large Aircraft (VLA), Narrow-Body Aircraft (NBA), and Wide-Body Aircraft (WBA). By Components, it can be classified as: Content, Hardware, and Connectivity. By Type of Offering, it can be classified as: In-Flight Connectivity (IFC), In-Flight Entertainment (IFE). By End User, it can be classified as: Aftermarket, OEM. By Class, it can be classified as: Economy, Business Class, Premium Economy and First Class.

Regional Lookout:

By Region the global in-flight entertainment & connectivity industry can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Owing to the developed business of airline and solid networks of flight, spread through industrialized nation-states, Europe and North America are expected to appear such as important regions for generating the revenue, in the global market for In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity. Furthermore, the mainstream airlines are situated within these regions. Those are accepting revolutionary technical developments so as to propose onboard internet admittance over Wi-Fi and entertainment assistances to their travelers.

Asia Pacific is estimated to observe the speedy development in the global IFEC industry during the period of forecast. As the state is a lucrative market for the industry of aviation, it is showing considerable prospective to develop such as an encouraging market for Personal Electronic Devices (PEDs) approving the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend. Moreover, due to the appearance of a numeral participants in the local industry of airline, it has made it imperative for the airline operators to do the upgradation of their onboard entertainment and connectivity assistances and remain competitive in the vibrant business.

Companies:

Some of the important companies for in-flight entertainment and connectivity market are: Inmarsat plc, ViaSat Inc., Go go Inc., Thales Group SA, Rockwell Collins and Honeywell International Inc. Additional notable companies are: Global Eagle Entertainment (GEE), Panasonic Corporation, Zodiac Aerospace SA, Iridium Communications Inc., Cob ham Plc, Collins Aerospace, SITAONAIR, Eutelsat, Astronics Corporation, Safran Group, Kontron S&T AG and BAE Systems Plc.

Market Segment:

IFEC Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Hardware



Non-Portable





Portable



Connectivity



Wired





Wireless



Content



Stored





Streamed

IFEC Aircraft Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Narrow-Body Aircraft (NBA)



Wide-Body Aircraft (WBA)



Very Large Aircraft (VLA)

IFEC Offering Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

In-Flight Entertainment (IFE)



In-Flight Connectivity (IFC)

IFEC Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Latin America



Middle East & Africa

