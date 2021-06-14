In-flight Entertainment Systems Market | $ 296.24 million growth expected during 2021-2025 | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

The report on the in-flight entertainment systems market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing air passenger traffic, the increasing demand for media and connectivity for a better travel experience, and technological advancements and partnerships.

The in-flight entertainment systems market analysis includes product and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the growing trend of BYOD aboard aircraft as one of the prime reasons driving the in-flight entertainment systems market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The in-flight entertainment systems market covers the following areas:

In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Sizing

In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Forecast

In-flight Entertainment Systems Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Burrana Pty Ltd.

FDS Avionics Corp.

GOGO LLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Inmarsat Group Ltd.

Panasonic Corp.

Safran SA

Thales Group

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Viasat Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Hardware - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Connectivity - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Content - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape Overview

Recovery phase

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

