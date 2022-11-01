In-Game Advertising (IGA) Market Report 2022: Strategic Alliances Among Game Developers and Advertisers Shaping Sector

DUBLIN, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "In-Game Advertising (IGA): Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Video games have now become a prevalent and profitable leisure activity. The rise of subscriptions in online gaming has opened up enormous revenue opportunities beyond the sale of game titles and equipment. The gaming industry turned out to be resilient to the global crisis and even demonstrated moderate growth. Games were surging in popularity as people in lockdown were exploring new ways to vent and connect with their peers. Video game usage has increased by 75% since the start of worldwide social distancing.



Across the globe, the rise of video games as a dominant form of recreation and socializing has boosted the demand for such interactive games. The popularity and growth of these games present significant and lucrative opportunities for advertisers to engage with interested consumers in relevant contexts. Due to the pandemic, almost all game genres have seen increased revenue from in-game advertising (IGA) in the last two years. The growth in this type of advertising is projected to increase further through 2027. Unfortunately, there is no universally applicable formula for maximizing IGA revenue. Still, it's no secret that in-game ads are on the rise.



IGA is one of the most rapidly expanding fields of marketing today. It helps brands to communicate with their target market, building familiarity with those who play these games. Advances in game graphics have led to the inclusion of in-game ads that look like a natural part of games. For instance, if an individual is playing a sports game, they might see billboards in the game promoting a product that looks like a miniature version of billboards in an actual stadium. Like all online ads, the objective of IGA is to increase brand recognition, promote a service or increase a product's sales.



This growth rate is the directly result of the adoption of digital transformation technologies worldwide, the popularity of mobile gaming and increasing strategic alliances among game developers and advertisers. Companies seek to use state-of-the-art technology to achieve their business goals more efficiently. In this report, the global market for IGA has been segmented based on type of advertising, device type, end user and region. Based on type of ad, the IGAmarket has been segmented into static ads, dynamic ads and advergaming.

Report Includes

A comprehensive overview of the global market for in-game advertising (IGA)

Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data for 2021, estimates for 2022, forecasts for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for in-game advertising market, and corresponding market share analysis based on type of ads, device, end-user, and region

Updated information on market opportunities and drivers, key shifts and regulations, industry specific challenges, and other region-specific macroeconomic factors that will shape this market demand in the coming years (2022-2027)

Coverage of the technological, economic, and business considerations of the in-game advertising industry, and its vendor landscape

Latest information on the recent market developments, merger and acquisition deals, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and other strategic alliances within global in-game advertising market

Market share analysis of the key market participants in global IGA market, their product portfolio, research priorities, and the company competitive landscape

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview



Chapter 4 Market Dynamics and Trends

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Ad

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Static Ads

5.2.1 Regional Markets for Static Ads

5.3 Dynamic Ads

5.3.1 Types of Diga

5.3.2 Regional Markets for Dynamic Ads

5.4 Advergaming

5.4.1 Regional Markets for Advergaming



Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Device Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Pc/Laptop

6.2.1 Regional Markets for Pc/Laptop Devices

6.3 Smartphones/Tablets

6.3.1 Regional Markets for Smartphone/Tablet Devices



Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-user

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Gen X

7.2.1 Regional Markets for Gen X

7.3 Gen Y/Millennials

7.3.1 Regional Markets for Millennials

7.4 Gen Z

7.4.1 Regional Markets for Gen Z



Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Chapter 11 Appendix: Abbreviations

Companies Mentioned

Activision Blizzard Inc.

Adverty Ab

Alphabet Inc.

Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd.

Bidstack Group plc

Dentsu Group Inc.

Electronic Arts Inc.

Frameplay

Freakout Holdings Inc.

Gadsme

Inmobi

Ironsource Ltd.

Landvault

Meta Platforms Inc.

Nextplay Technologies Inc.

Overwolf Ltd.

Rapidfire Inc.

Sayollo Inc.

Viant Technology LLC

Vivendi Se

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8at6f8

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets