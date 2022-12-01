In-game advertising market size to increase by USD 5,182.68 million: 35% growth to originate from North America - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The in-game advertising market by platform, type, and geography - forecast and analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 13.25% and register an incremental growth of USD 5,182.68 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a free PDF sample report

Regional analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global In-Game Advertising Market 2023-2027

Based on region, the global in-game advertising market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. The rise in the adoption of mobile gaming is driving the growth of the regional market.

Company profiles

The in-game advertising market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Activision Blizzard Media Ltd.: The company offers in-game advertising services such as interactive ads, integrated branding, and rewarded video ads.

The company offers in-game advertising services such as interactive ads, integrated branding, and rewarded video ads. AdInMo Ltd.: The company offers in-game advertising services for developers and advertisers.

The company offers in-game advertising services for developers and advertisers. Alphabet Inc.: The company offers in-game advertising services under the subsidiary Google LLC.

The company offers in-game advertising services under the subsidiary Google LLC. Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd.: The company offers in-game advertising solutions such as blended, relevant, and realistic.

The company offers in-game advertising solutions such as blended, relevant, and realistic. Bidstack Ltd.: The company offers in-game advertising services for game developers, advertising agents, and brands.

The company offers in-game advertising services for game developers, advertising agents, and brands. Flurry Inc

HotPlay

InMobi Pte. Ltd.

ironSource Ltd.

Motive Interactive Inc.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as an increase in the number of gamers, the rise in the popularity of mobile gaming, and the growing popularity of dynamic in-game advertising. However, the growing use of advertisement-blocking solutions is hindering the market growth.

Competitive analysis

Market segmentation

Based on platform, the market is segmented into mobile, computing, and console. The mobile segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa . North America held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this in-game advertising market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the in-game advertising market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the in-game advertising market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the in-game advertising market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of in-game advertising market vendors

In-Game Advertising Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,182.68 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 9.75 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Companies profiled Activision Blizzard Media Ltd., AdInMo Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd., Bidstack Ltd., Flurry Inc, HotPlay, InMobi Pte. Ltd., ironSource Ltd., Motive Interactive Inc., Playwire LLC, RapidFire Inc., Wam Group Ltd., and WPP Plc Market Dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global in-game advertising market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Platform

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Platform

6.3 Mobile - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Computing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Console - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Market opportunity by Platform

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Static ads - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Dynamic ads - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Advergaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Activision Blizzard Media Ltd.

12.4 AdInMo Ltd.

12.5 Alphabet Inc.

12.6 Anzu Virtual Reality Ltd.

12.7 Bidstack Ltd.

12.8 Flurry Inc

12.9 HotPlay

12.10 InMobi Pte. Ltd.

12.11 ironSource Ltd.

12.12 Motive Interactive Inc.

12.13 Playwire LLC

12.14 RapidFire Inc.

12.15 Wam Group Ltd.

12.16 WPP Plc

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

