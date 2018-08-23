In-Game Betting Is Here

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Playsugarhouse.com sportsbook went live last Thursday, and there are already some interesting trends to be seen. Baseball is the most bet on sport so far, both in terms of number of bets and amount wagered. When you consider that baseball is the only major US sport currently in regular season and the number of games played daily, this is not a surprising stat. What is surprising is that tennis, only one day into the US Open, is already the third biggest sport at Playsugarhouse.com sportsbook.

"It seems that our sports bettors really started exploring our live in-game offer last night, with both Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal playing prime time at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. 70% of wagers on tennis are live in-game already," said Mattias Stetz, COO of Rush Street Interactive, the company that operates Playsugarhouse.com.

Players can choose from a wide range of bet options, sometimes with as many as 60-70 different live in-game options per match. Players can, at any time, bet on the outcome of the match, the current and following sets, every game of every set and even every point of every game. Other exotic bets include whether each set will reach a tiebreaker and also the game spread of each set. Playsugarhouse.com aims to offer over 20,000 live in-game bet options for the US Open alone, and players will be able to bet on every point of every match in both the singles and doubles tournaments.

"Live in-game betting is the future of sports betting here in the US, and being able to offer interesting bets, even in games that are very one-sided, is something we always strive to offer our bettors," Stetz said.

The odds favorites to win the US Open on the men's side is Novak Djokovic, who won Wimbledon earlier this year, +225, slightly ahead of Rafael Nadal at +250 and Roger Federer at +450. On the women's side, Serena Williams is the favorite in her US Open comeback at +350 ahead of reigning champion Sloane Stephens at +600 (odds as of 1pm Tuesday, August 28).

With the NFL regular season around the corner, Playsugarhouse.com is guaranteeing live in-game betting on every game on both the final pre-season games on Thursday and every regular season game, including the playoffs.

About Rush Street Interactive

Rush Street Interactive, an affiliate of Rush Street Gaming, was founded by pioneers in the internet gaming industry with decades of collective experience in developing and operating regulated online gaming sites. Rush Street Interactive owns, develops, and operates an in-house proprietary iGaming platform that has enabled the company's playsugarhouse.com brand to rapidly become one of the leaders in the online casino market in New Jersey. In addition to deployments in legal and regulated iGaming markets, the Rush Street Interactive iGaming platform also powers a growing number of social casino4fun websites, including those belonging to several of the Rush Street Gaming's affiliated land-based casino brands. Rush Street Gaming is one of the fastest-growing gaming companies in North Americas and has developed and operates Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, SugarHouse Casino in Philadelphia, Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Illinois and Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectady, New York. For more information, visit www.rushstreetgaming.com. SugarHouse Online Casino website: www.playsugarhouse.com







SOURCE Rush Street Interactive