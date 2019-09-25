In-Game Items and Currencies Marketplace Eldorado.gg Publishes Infographic Showing Most Expensive Items Ever Sold

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Many items have sold in online games at very high price tags. The platform Eldorado recently published an infographic showcasing some of the most stunning sales.

Eldorado.gg

The popularity of Massively Multiplayer Online Games is huge and growing all the time, creating an industry for items and services that simply didn't exist even a few years ago. One that intrigues both gaming insiders and outsiders is in-game items that carry high price tags. Eldorado is a trusted and reliable platform that offers many of them to users. To help illustrate the state of the industry today, Eldorado recently thoroughly researched the subject and then took the data and created an Infographic Featuring the Most Expensive Items in Online Games. The prices these items sold for are likely to leave many people stunned, to put it mildly.

"The gaming industry is one of the fastest growing entertainment markets these days," commented eCommerce director Algirdas Latvys from Eldorado.gg. "Prize pools of competitive game tournaments already exceed the prize pools of many physical sports competitions. For example, The International 2019 tournament of DOTA 2, a multiplayer online battle arena genre game prize pool has exceeded 34 million USD and surpassed the earlier record held by the previous year competition of the same game by almost 9 million. As interest in competitive gaming rises across the world, so does the number of players in massively multiplayer online games. For some, MMORPG gaming became a substantial source of revenue or even an employment opportunity in its own right as players are able to obtain valuable items in-game and sell them online."

The experts at Eldorado have also pointed out that in-game items having prices on them is not a new development at all. "The first sales of in-game items began well over a decade ago and from then onwards, the prices of virtual items continued to climb. We have gathered a comprehensive list of the most expensive items sold in online games to this day and we anticipate that in the future even greater and more impressive numbers awaits us," remarked Digital Manager Modestas Galvys for the Eldorado infographic.

About Eldorado

The team behind Eldorado started trading almost 10 years ago. Since then we have bought and sold billions in in-game gold and millions of items in RuneScape, Path of Exile, World of Warcraft, Rocket League, CS:GO, and more. As buyers, sellers and gamers, we have seen it all, from honest-to-goodness dealers to scam victims with zero customer support. Harnessing years of experience and love for the market, and with a strong belief that together we can revolutionise in-game trading, we set out to build what Eldorado is today — a secure, easy-to-use shop with sterling support.

For more information be sure to visit https://www.eldorado.gg.

Media Contact:

Algirdas Latvys

algirdas@eldorado.gg

Related Files

Most-expensive-items.png

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Most expensive in-game items sold

SOURCE Eldorado.gg

Related Links

https://www.eldorado.gg

