In Good Company brings a personalized, unique approach to financial education

BROOKLINE, Mass., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In Good Company helps businesses across New England build financial confidence among their employees by creating empowering, interactive and tailored workshops to address financial stress that their workforce often encounters.

Financial stress affects us all and with the rising costs of living in New England, employers are noticing that this stress is finding its way into the workplace. In fact, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers, 47% of employees attribute their decrease in productivity to their personal finance stress.

In Good Company provides a unique twist on financial education with an experiential learning model that aligns financial decisions with personal values. This personalized approach to financial education empowers employees to take control of their finances and strengthen their confidence in creating the financial future they aspire to achieve.

"In Good Company provides a new take on financial education, focusing on individuals and how they can take actionable and personal steps towards better money habits," says Ryan White, Head of In Good Company. "We aim to keep employees focused by providing individualized financial education to help alleviate the traditional stresses they face."

Building a better financial future begins by discovering what matters most to you. Exploring spending plans, retirement vehicles, investment strategies and more, In Good Company's workshops help individuals not only understand the finance behind their goal, but why they're setting the goal in the first place.

In Good Company gives employees a holistic view of their financial well-being. More than a traditional lecture series, employees discover ways to align their financial decisions with their unique, personal values through hands on activities and engaging discussions.

For more information log onto http://be-ingoodcompany.com

About In Good Company

In Good Company is a team of researchers, designers and thought leaders who are taking a different approach to financial education in the workplace. With engaging workshops, trusted advisors and hands on activities, they create an empowering experience that inspires employees to align their financial decisions with their personal values. It's all designed to make financial education more accessible.

In Good Company is a "doing business as" name for MML Investors Services, LLC when offering the classes and financial events detailed in this material. Our financial advisors are investment adviser representatives and registered representatives of MML Investors Services, LLC and are licensed insurance agents or brokers of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) and/or other affiliated or unaffiliated insurance companies. Classes and financial events are general in nature and not personalized for any attendee's specific situation. Financial advisors will not recommend specific securities during classes or financial events. CRN202108-252733

SOURCE In Good Company

Related Links

http://be-ingoodcompany.com

