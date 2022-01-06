In Her New Bestselling Book Tell Yourself a Better Lie, Marisa Peer Upends One of Therapy's Biggest Misconceptions

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal development industry is often framed as a lifelong process, one where people are asked to spend months or years of sessions figuring out the source of their issues. Author and world-renowned therapist Marisa Peer disagrees with that premise.

In her seventh book, Tell Yourself a Better Lie: Use the Power of Rapid Transformational Therapy to Edit Your Story and Rewrite Your Life, Peer shares for the first time how Rapid Transformational Therapy® (RTT) creates remarkable turnarounds for crippling issues such as depression, obsessive compulsive disorder, unhealthy eating habits, weight issues, and life-limiting phobias and addictions — often in as little as one to three sessions.

By bringing the reader into the therapy room with ten diverse and engaging case studies, Tell Yourself a Better Lie reveals how our unmet needs as children often morph into fixed stories (or, very often, lies) we tell ourselves in adulthood. More importantly, Peer explains how we all have the power to change those stories. The reader also gains access to some of the same tools Peer uses on her clients so that they can benefit from techniques that are safe to use at home, without a visit to the therapist's office.

"In my decades of being a therapist, I saw far too many clients who didn't have months or years to figure out how to fix what was wrong with them — they could barely see a way to survive until next week," Peer said. "Rather than treating clients' presenting symptoms, RTT's guiding credo is: Don't just treat the behaviour, treat the purpose the behaviour is serving. Influenced by modern psychology, psychotherapy, hypnotherapy, traditional healing, counselling, and coaching, I was motivated to simplify therapy and make it faster, more efficient, and more solution-oriented for everyone."

With more than three decades of one-to-one work and a client list that includes celebrities, captains of industry, CEOs, royalty, and Olympic athletes, Marisa brings an unparalleled breadth of experience, candour, and compassion to her work as a therapist and teacher. She's written columns for publications including Closer, Men's Fitness, and major Sunday newspapers, in addition to frequently appearing as an expert on global television networks including the BBC and NBC. She's been invited to speak all over the world from TEDx and Condé Nast to the Royal Society of Medicine about her impassioned and effective approach to changing people's lives from within. After formalizing her three decades of therapy experience into Rapid Transformational Therapy® in 2015, she has trained upwards of 10,000 practitioners in her methods, improving the lives of countless others.

Lewis Howes, New York Times bestselling author and host of The School of Greatness podcast, said, "No matter what kind of greatness you are searching for — career, relationship, health, business, or family — Marisa Peer can help you find it. Her unparalleled understanding of the human mind is reflected in the elegant framework that is RTT, which brings meaningful, lasting results much faster than traditional methods. Tell Yourself a Better Lie'' is a masterclass in her method and will bring you the insight and knowledge needed to make real change in your life."

Meanwhile, Jack Canfield, pioneer of the personal development field and co-author of the Chicken Soup for the Soul® series, calls Marisa and her work nothing short of "the real deal." "Her methods are rooted in a profound understanding of how human beings work and relate to one another, and more importantly, how they change," Canfield said. "The stories in this book and the deep wisdom and transformative techniques they illuminate will capture, inspire, entertain and enlighten you."

Marisa Peer's prior books include I Am Enough – Mark Your Mirror and Change Your Life; You Can Be Younger; Trying To Get Pregnant — And Succeeding; Ultimate Confidence; and You Can Be Thin. To learn more about Marisa Peer and RTT, visit Marisapeer.com

Book Specs:

Tell Yourself a Better Lie: Use the Power of Rapid Transformational Therapy to Edit Your Story and Rewrite Your Life

Publication date: January 10, 2022, by Scribe. Available on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

