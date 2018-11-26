In High Places: Compelling Novel Explores the Epic Power Struggle Between Mary, Queen of Scots and Elizabeth I of England

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In High Places is the story of Mary, Queen of Scots and Elizabeth I of England, two queens whose story continues to fascinate after five centuries. But two queens could hardly be more different. Mary Stuart becomes queen of Scotland at six days old. Beloved by all, pampered and spoiled at the French court, Mary is sheltered by her powerful French relatives and by François, her devoted husband and king. Elizabeth is a royal princess at the glittering court of Henry VIII until her ill-fated mother, Anne Boleyn, fails to produce a male heir. Stripped of her birthright and declared a bastard, Elizabeth is all but abandoned by her father after the judicial murder of her mother. Cast adrift in the dangerous world of 16th century Tudor politics, the young Elizabeth must fend for herself using only her wits. As their lives unfold, a fateful juxtaposition becomes evident: Mary's star flashes and dies, while Elizabeth survives to become the most powerful sovereign England has ever known. The story of Elizabeth and Mary is not only great history, it is a cautionary tale for the use…or abuse…of great power.

In High Places by Bonny G Smith Author Bonny G Smith

"I have been enthralled with the Middle Ages and Renaissance history since I was a child," says author Bonny G. Smith. "The Tudor Chronicles will continue with the fourth book in the series, This Mighty Realm, which tells the story of Elizabeth's life after Mary's execution. The fifth and final installment in the series will be the prequel, which takes the reader back to the founding of the Tudor Dynasty. I am especially excited to publish In High Places coincident with the release of the new Focus Features film, Mary Queen of Scots, which had its world premiere at the American Film Institute's AFI Fest on November 15. The movie is scheduled to be released in the United States on December 7, 2018, and in the United Kingdom on January 18, 2019. This movie is a special treat for all fans of Tudor history."

Bonny G. Smith's In High Places is available on Amazon in both eBook and Print on Demand.

IN HIGH PLACES now available on Amazon

"In High Places is a superb fictionalised account of the lives of Mary Stuart and Elizabeth Tudor. From the first page, Bonny G. Smith breathes life into the characters, and throughout the novel the personalities, politics, and spirits of the age are beautifully drawn. I like my historical fiction accurate, and Smith delivers. There is no attempt to change history. In High Places delivers a thorough engagement with the drama of Tudor politics in all its tangled, personality-led glory. The research that has gone into this novel is palpable, without ever feeling heavy-handed." – Dr. Steven Veerapen, PhD, University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, Scotland

"For those who love the Tudor period and authors such as Philippa Gregory and Alison Weir, this book is a must-read. In High Places is a well-researched, captivating novel, following the rivalry between two queens who were also royal cousins. A worthy five stars, and well-suited to a mini-series." - Karen Dagger, Leeds, UK

"For any fan of Tudor history, In High Places is a real jewel." – Monna Lainson, Enid, OK

"Ms. Smith's books are well-written, easy to understand history." – Kristine L. McCarthy, Covington, LA

