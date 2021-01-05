In His Continuing Series of Interviews with Iconic Food Items, Lick the Plate Host David Boylan Gets Down on It with a California Burrito from Juanita's Taco Shop in Encinitas, California

ENCINITAS, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lick the Plate the original culinary, culture and music feature in Detroit, Windsor, Northern Michigan and San Diego continues its series of unique food item interviews with that San Diego original, the California Burrito. The interview features "Cal Burrito" describing its history in San Diego, definitive ingredients, eclectic variety of fans, music that pairs with eating one well, and other menu items from its Juanita's family.

The California Burrito or "Cal Burrito" recording it's Lick the Plate interview outside of the iconic Juanita's Taco Shop in Encinitas, California Some of the Lick the Plate recording took place inside the iconic Juanita's Taco Shop in Encinitas, California.

Host David Boylan who is from Michigan and spends time between there and Encinitas, California wanted to share the story of the California Burrito with folks in San Diego and Michigan, so the show is airing in San Diego on 101.5 KGB and The Mightier 1090, Detroit/Windsor on 93.9 Virgin Radio, and in Northern Michigan out of Traverse City on 106.3 WQON. As both a Great Lakes and ocean surfer, he felt the story would resonate in both markets, though fans of the California Burrito certainly extend beyond the surfing community. "For me, the California Burrito has always been an after surf or after a night out indulgence, but I've learned to appreciate it to quell any big hunger I work up. I've also found that there are burritos called California Burritos in Michigan, but in my research at least, were lacking French fries, the definitive ingredient. I also found this was the perfect food item to follow my Cuban Sandwich interview with. They both have plenty of personality and a great story. I also found the perfect voice talent for "Cal Burrito" in Brooks Venters. His combination of mellow North Carolina drawl with surfer guy intonations made him a no-brainer for the role."

Voice-over talent Brooks Venters who hails from North Carolina where he honed his surfing skills, has taken those skills to another level in North County San Diego where he now resides. Venters also edits Lick the Plate shows so he was already familiar with the food interview concept. When Boylan approached him to voice "Cal Burrito" there was no hesitation. "I thought the Cuban sandwich interview was super creative, so I was down with the concept already. That, plus the idea of being the voice one of my favorite post-surf food items on the planet named "Cal Burrito" from Juanita's Taco Shop in Encinitas - which is located in the epicenter of North County surfing, made this a no-brainer."

Lick the Plate in on 101.5 KGB and The Mightier 1090 in San Diego airs Monday – Friday at 7:15 and 9:15pm. In Detroit and Windsor on 93.9 Virgin Radio it airs Monday – Friday at 5pm and 10pm and in Traverse City Monday-Friday on 106.3 WQON it airs at 6:15 and 9:15pm. All the shows can be heard in podcast format at www.lick-the-plate.com.

About Lick the Plate

Lick the Plate host David Boylan has interviewed over 900 culinary personalities over the past 12 years. Boylan launched Lick the Plate as a column in the Coast News in Encinitas, California where it still runs and has contributed to Edible San Diego. His on-air and podcast presence began on 102.1 KPRI in San Diego in 2011, then in 2014 moved to the Entercom group of stations in San Diego that include KSON, FM94/9, and Sunny 98.1. In 2015 the show expanded to 93.9 The River (now 93.9 Virgin Radio) in Detroit, Michigan and Windsor, Ontario. In 2017 it launched in northern Michigan on MyNorth.com , a part of MyNorth Media in Traverse City, Michigan along with airing on KLT The Rock Station (97.5 and 98.9) and Music Radio The Fox FM (94.3 and 92.5). It currently airs on 106.3 WQON out of Traverse City. In San Diego, the show now airs on 101.5 KGB and The Mightier 1090 AM. Its unique format includes a plethora of guests from the culinary, culture and music worlds and tells their story through adventures in food and music. The show is produced by Quinn Boylan and edited by Brooks Venters. More at www.lick-the-plate.com

