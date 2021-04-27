In Honor Of Cinco de Mayo, Tequila Don Julio Establishes The Tequila Don Julio Fund With An Initial Donation To Two Charities In Support Of Friends And Familia In The Hospitality Industry

Through its programs, Tequila Don Julio hopes to inspire people to visit and support their favorite local establishments again. In an online sweepstakes and real-world instant win game promotions, the luxury tequila brand will release $125,000 worth of "Don Julio Cincos" – digital and physical vouchers beautifully designed by Mexican Artist Claudio Límon and inspired by Tequila Don Julio's Mexican heritage and our support of the hospitality industry. Each one unlocks $5 that consumers are encouraged to spend at a local bar or restaurant of their choice on Cinco de Mayo.

To help support their favorite bars and restaurants this Cinco de Mayo, consumers are encouraged to get involved:

Follow @DonJulioTequila on Instagram: Look out for the national online Don Julio Cinco sweepstakes on Instagram Stories. From May 1 – May 5 , 15,000 Don Julio Cincos (3,000 Cincos per day) will be available to be won. Each Don Julio Cinco may be redeemed for $5 to a consumer's Venmo account. Consumers are encouraged to then use the $5 at the local bar or restaurant of their choice. For five glorious days, participants can enter once daily to collect a "Don Julio Cinco" ­– for a grand total of $25 .

Look out for the national online Don Julio Cinco sweepstakes on Instagram Stories. From – , 15,000 Don Julio Cincos (3,000 Cincos per day) will be available to be won. Each Don Julio Cinco may be redeemed for to a consumer's Venmo account. Consumers are encouraged to then use the at the local bar or restaurant of their choice. For five glorious days, participants can enter once daily to collect a "Don Julio Cinco" ­– for a grand total of . The Tequila Don Julio "Automated Tequila Machine" (ATM)*: Keep an eye out for the Tequila Don Julio ATM in Los Angeles, California : up to 1,000 Don Julio Cincos (yes, that's a value of $5,000!) each day from May 1 – May 5 are available to be won. On any given day, consumers can win up to 10 Don Julio Cincos (worth $50 ). Each Don Julio Cinco features a special QR scan and PIN that they can redeem to their Venmo account.

*ATM does not dispense tequila or money.

Keep an eye out for the Tequila Don Julio ATM in : up to 1,000 Don Julio Cincos (yes, that's a value of $5,000!) each day from – are available to be won. On any given day, consumers can win up to 10 Don Julio Cincos (worth ). Each Don Julio Cinco features a special QR scan and PIN that they can redeem to their Venmo account. *ATM does not dispense tequila or money. Exclusive NFTequila: Claudio Límon will release an exclusive design inspired by the Don Julio Cinco that will be available with a non-fungible token (NFT) to be auctioned on Rarible.com for Cinco de Mayo . Net proceeds from the auction will be donated by Claudio Límon to The Tequila Don Julio Fund.

"Tequila Don Julio is a brand rooted in devotion and committed to those we call our familia," says Christina Choi, Senior Vice President of Tequila, Diageo North America. "Every day we aim to emulate the values of our founder by serving, supporting and celebrating the people who made Tequila Don Julio the brand it is today. This Cinco de Mayo, beyond our donation to two amazing nonprofits supporting hospitality workers, we hope to also inspire people to support their favorite bars and restaurants themselves."

For more information on The Tequila Don Julio Fund and our ongoing commitments, please visit DonJulio.com/Fund.

About Tequila Don Julio

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70, Tequila Don Julio 1942, and Tequila Don Julio REAL. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com

About No Us Without You LA

Va'La Hospitality, a bar consultancy group born from a desire to give back to their industry, stopped agonizing over how undocumented workers affected by COVID-19 would feed their families — and acted.

In just 24 hours, partners Damian Diaz and Othón Nolasco, created No Us Without You LA a 501c3 public charity aimed at providing food relief to the most disenfranchised hospitality workers affected by the pandemic. Using their own money, the partners discovered they could feed a family of 4 for one week for just $33.

No Us Without You LA has transformed Va'La Hospitality's Boyle Heights office into a food distribution center. Currently, over 160,000 lbs of food is distributed every week. Donations have enabled the two partners to provide pantry essentials and fresh produce to back-of-house staff such as dishwashers, line and prep cooks. Thus, they have kept alive the heart and soul of the restaurant and bar industry, who are often treated as dispensable.

Launched with a goal of feeding 30 families a week, No Us Without You LA is now providing food security for over 1,600 families. Diaz and Nolasco plan on offering food relief packages through 2021 as a way to show undocumented BOH workers that they are not forgotten. They are not in the shadows. They are seen, heard, and respected.

www.nouswithoutyou.la, @nouswithoutyou on Instagram and Facebook

About Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation

Restaurant Workers' Community Foundation is an advocacy and action nonprofit created by and for restaurant workers. RWCF was founded in 2018 to advocate for – and raise funds for other nonprofits working toward – gender equity, racial justice, fair wages, and healthy work environments in the restaurant industry. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, RWCF's additional focus is on supporting workers in crisis and small business owners with the Restaurant Workers COVID19 Crisis Relief Fund.

RWCF is America's first nonprofit using the community foundation model to support people in a particular labor segment. We are a community dedicated to making the restaurant industry more hospitable to everyone. In our normal model (prior to the establishment of the crisis relief fund) one third of the funds we raise goes to our own community-building and advocacy efforts, one third to grantmaking to other nonprofits (ones that provide career training, advocate for fair wage policies and worker rights, or provide services for restaurant workers related to gender and racial equity, and mental health and substance abuse) and one third is allocated to an impact investing fund, with which we aim to positively affect worker rights in the industry.

www.RestaurantWorkersCF.org

@RWCFUSA on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn

SOURCE Tequila Don Julio

Related Links

https://www.donjulio.com/

