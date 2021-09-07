In Honor of Derek Jeter's Hall of Fame Induction, Autograph to Drop Exclusive NFTs on DraftKings Marketplace

BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of this year's National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Autograph will debut the first ever NFTs of Derek Jeter, which will be exclusively available to view on Autograph.io and for sale on DraftKings Marketplace (Nasdaq: DKNG). The upcoming Derek Jeter digital collectibles are the latest addition to Autograph's Preseason Access Collection that has spanned 40 total drops to date and featured elite athletes Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky, Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles. All prior collections have sold out within minutes, so fans are encouraged to join the queues early for the Derek Jeter Premier edition drops on September 7th and the Signed edition drops on September 9th, both starting at 3pm ET.

"Autograph is excited to enter the world of baseball with Derek Jeter's Preseason Access Collection," said Dillon Rosenblatt, CEO and co-founder of Autograph. "We're thrilled to add even more fans of his and the sport to our ever-growing community of collectors and sports enthusiasts."

Fans and collectors in the U.S. and Canada with a DraftKings account can access DraftKings Marketplace on desktop or mobile either directly through the website or via DraftKings' apps, and there are still several more high-profile athletes to debut NFTs within the Autograph Preseason Access Collection. While the Premier editions will offer thousands of Derek Jeter digital collectibles, the Signed editions will have significantly fewer, with under 300 total in the whole batch. The Derek Jeter Ruby Signed edition will be the most exclusive NFT drop of this collection, with only 12 available. Each owner of a Preseason Access Pass NFT, regardless of edition, will also be granted preferential access to a future NFT drop from Autograph.

"Autograph's team is always thinking about ways to really enhance the fan experience around these NFT drops, which is part of the reason I'm really excited about my partnership with them," said Derek Jeter. "It's great to kick off my first collection of NFTs, and I'm looking forward to what we're currently building for future drops as well."

To view the latest exclusive NFT drops collectors can visit https://www.autograph.io and registered DraftKings customers can visit https://marketplace.draftkings.com/ to explore and transact on DraftKings Marketplace.

Autograph is an NFT platform that brings together the most iconic brands and legendary names in sports, entertainment and culture to create unique digital collections and experiences for users around the world. The start studded Advisory Board includes Derek Jeter, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles, Tony Hawk, Tiger Woods and more. Co-founded by Tom Brady and headquartered in Los Angeles, Autograph is ushering in a new era of collecting through a streamlined and inclusive process, authentic and creative products and exclusive partnerships.

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. DraftKings' Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. DraftKings' daily fantasy sports product is available in 7 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB, NASCAR, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB, an official sports betting partner of the NFL, an official betting operator of PGA TOUR and the official betting operator of UFC. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network, Inc. (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

