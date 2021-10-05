In Honor of National Arts and Humanities Month, Marquis Who's Who Presents the Arts, Culture, Sports and Entertainment Moguls Maker's List

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquis Who's Who (MWW), the world's leading biographical publisher, is proud to announce the honorees selected for its October Maker's List, celebrating Arts, Culture, Sports and Entertainment Moguls. The Maker's Lists are directed by Erica Lee, CEO of MWW. These lists aim to recognize both established and emerging leaders in their respective fields.

"While our Arts, Culture, Sports and Entertainment Moguls' list is comprised of many esteemed and identifiable names, it is our Disabled Leaders and Disability Activists' list that I would like to call special attention to," said Erica Lee, CEO of MWW. "These are incredible individuals who are achieving, inspiring and innovating against all odds. They are each committed to empowering others, ensuring the availability of equitable services, and promoting inclusivity." Lee continued, "It is my hope that one day the honorees on this list will be as recognizable as those on the Moguls' list."

The MWW Maker's List series began in January 2021 with Thought Leaders and progressed to include African American Catalysts for Change, Women Luminaries, Business and Finance Leaders, Influencers in STEM and AAPI, LGBTQ+ Catalysts for Change, Attorneys, Activists and Agents of Change, and Latin American Leaders. MWW Maker's Lists are curated by a selection committee to bring into focus outstanding thought leaders and change-makers across industries. Members of the selection committee hail from diverse professional backgrounds in publishing, entertainment, law, business, journalism, marketing, graphic design, public relations and print media.

The Arts, Culture, Sports and Entertainment Moguls list includes:

Andrea Gibson : Gibson is an American poet whose written works focus on contemporary issues related to gender norms, LGBTQ+ adversity and equity, and societal and political reform. After moving to Boulder, Colorado , in 1999, Gibson attended an open-mic event, which inspired them to pursue spoken word poetry. Since establishing themselves as a spoken word artist, Gibson became a four-time Denver Grand Slam Champion and, in 2008, became the very first poet to win the Women of the World Poetry Slam in Detroit . Alongside their poetic endeavors, Gibson is a vocal feminist and social activist, having performed for 20 years with Vox Feminista. Gibson recently published their book, "You Better Be Lightning" in 2021.

The full Arts, Culture, Sports and Entertainment Moguls list is organized alphabetically below, by first name:

Adam Driver

Alex Timbers

Andrea Gibson

Angelina Jolie

Bo Burnham

Chris Evans

David Alan Grier

Drew Brees

Eileen Shapiro

Emeril Lagasse

Frank Miller

George Lucas

Jack Nicklaus

Jada Pinkett Smith

Jessica Alba

John Cena

John Williams

Jon Stewart

Lady Gaga

Leonardo DiCaprio

Magic Johnson

Mark Fischbach (Markiplier)

(Markiplier) Michael Jordan

Miriam Cabessa

Misha Collins

Natalie Portman

Oprah Winfrey

Reese Witherspoon

RuPaul

Rupert Murdoch

Ryan Pfluger

Serena Williams

Sergio Hudson

Shailene Woodley

Shonda Rhimes

Sidra Bell

Simone Biles

Steven Spielberg

Tom Brady

Tyler Perry

Vera Wang

Marquis Who's Who has also announced the release of its supplemental Maker's List for October: Disabled Leaders and Disability Activists. The list pays homage to disabled leaders and disability awareness advocates whose activism has transformed societal perspectives on disability.

The Disabled Leaders and Disability Activists list includes:

Alice Wong : Wong serves as the founder and director of the Disability Visibility Project, an online community dedicated to amplifying disabled voices, media and culture, which was established in 2014. Heavily involved with the online movements #CripLit and #CripTheVote, she has appeared in such publications as The New York Times , Teen Vogue, Vox, PEN America and Uncanny Magazine, among others. Additionally, she has been featured in The Huffington Post, The Hill, The Guardian, Buzzfeed, CNET and the CNN series "United Shades of America." In 2020, Wong was named by Time magazine as one of 16 people fighting for equality in America and, in 2021, was named a changemaker by Marie Claire Magazine. Outside of her primary work, Wong is an independent research consultant, having previously served on the National Council on Disability via appointment by former President Barack Obama . Her forthcoming memoir, "Year of the Tiger," is scheduled for release in 2022.

: Wong serves as the founder and director of the Disability Visibility Project, an online community dedicated to amplifying disabled voices, media and culture, which was established in 2014. Heavily involved with the online movements #CripLit and #CripTheVote, she has appeared in such publications as The , Teen Vogue, Vox, PEN America and Uncanny Magazine, among others. Additionally, she has been featured in The Huffington Post, The Hill, The Guardian, Buzzfeed, CNET and the CNN series "United Shades of America." In 2020, Wong was named by Time magazine as one of 16 people fighting for equality in America and, in 2021, was named a changemaker by Marie Claire Magazine. Outside of her primary work, Wong is an independent research consultant, having previously served on the National Council on Disability via appointment by former President . Her forthcoming memoir, "Year of the Tiger," is scheduled for release in 2022. Dior Vargas : Vargas, a mental health activist based in New York City , is the creator of the "People of Color and Mental Illness Photo Project," a project through which people of color submit photos identifying their life and battle with mental illnesses. Combating against the widespread belief that mental illness is a white-centric disease, Vargas aims to amplify BIPOC voices struggling with mental illness and raise awareness of the lack of representation of people of color who have various mental health disorders. Vargas began her ascent to activism during her undergraduate studies at Smith College , through which she interned for several activism-based entities. She presently serves as the outreach coordinator for Project UROK, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to destigmatizing mental illness and reducing the rate of teenage suicide through social media content.

: Vargas, a mental health activist based in , is the creator of the "People of Color and Mental Illness Photo Project," a project through which people of color submit photos identifying their life and battle with mental illnesses. Combating against the widespread belief that mental illness is a white-centric disease, Vargas aims to amplify BIPOC voices struggling with mental illness and raise awareness of the lack of representation of people of color who have various mental health disorders. Vargas began her ascent to activism during her undergraduate studies at , through which she interned for several activism-based entities. She presently serves as the outreach coordinator for Project UROK, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to destigmatizing mental illness and reducing the rate of teenage suicide through social media content. Jessica Benham : Benham is a disability rights activist and politician who assumed office as a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for the 36 th District in 2021. Noteworthy for being the first openly LGBTQ+ woman and the first openly autistic individual elected to the Pennsylvania General Assembly, Benham is further recognized as one of the only autistic state lawmakers in the United States . Her political platform focuses on health care, education and worker's rights. Prior to her political work, Benham was the co-founder and director of development of the Pittsburgh Center for Autistic Advocacy, an LGBTQ+ and autistic-led group that demonstrates support for the disabled community in the legislative process.

: Benham is a disability rights activist and politician who assumed office as a member of the House of Representatives for the 36 District in 2021. Noteworthy for being the first openly LGBTQ+ woman and the first openly autistic individual elected to the General Assembly, Benham is further recognized as one of the only autistic state lawmakers in . Her political platform focuses on health care, education and worker's rights. Prior to her political work, Benham was the co-founder and director of development of the Pittsburgh Center for Autistic Advocacy, an LGBTQ+ and autistic-led group that demonstrates support for the disabled community in the legislative process. Judith Heumann : Heumann is an internationally recognized civil rights advocate for people with disabilities, having worked with government and non-governmental organizations, nonprofit groups and other disability groups since the 1970s. She is a past special advisor on international disability rights under former President Barack Obama and was the assistant secretary of education for special education and rehabilitative services. During her career, Heumann has aided in the establishment of several legislative works, including the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, and served as co-founder and co-director of the World Institute on Disability. Notably, Heumann was the World Bank Group's first advisor on disability and development, through which her work spearheaded the mainstreaming of disability rights into an international sphere. In 2020, she was honored with the Henry Viscardi Achievement Award and, in 2018, the Society for Disability Studies bestowed her with their President's Award.

: Heumann is an internationally recognized civil rights advocate for people with disabilities, having worked with government and non-governmental organizations, nonprofit groups and other disability groups since the 1970s. She is a past special advisor on international disability rights under former President and was the assistant secretary of education for special education and rehabilitative services. During her career, Heumann has aided in the establishment of several legislative works, including the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, and served as co-founder and co-director of the World Institute on Disability. Notably, Heumann was the World Bank Group's first advisor on disability and development, through which her work spearheaded the mainstreaming of disability rights into an international sphere. In 2020, she was honored with the Henry Viscardi Achievement Award and, in 2018, the Society for Disability Studies bestowed her with their President's Award. Shain Neumeier : Neumeier is a Los Angeles -based attorney and disability justice advocate whose platform focuses on autism rights, youth liberation and transgender rights. After receiving a Doctor of Jurisprudence from Suffolk University Law School in 2012, they shifted their attention to the Judge Rotenberg Center, an institution in Canton, Massachusetts , that leverages controversial electric shock therapy on patients with developmental disabilities. An unwavering advocate against coercive and forced treatment, Neumeier has testified before the United Nations rapporteur on torture in support of permanently closing the Judge Rotenberg Center. Through their legal work, Neumeier served Disability Rights New York, an advocacy agency for those with disabilities, prior to entering private practice in Massachusetts . Neumeier earned the Outstanding Young Lawyer of the Year Award from the Massachusetts Bar Association in 2018 and the Leadership in Advocacy Award from the Association of University Centers on Disabilities in 2015.

The full Disabled Leaders and Disability Activists list is organized alphabetically below, by first name:

Ali Stroker

Alice Wong

Andrew Pulrang

Cyrée Jarelle Johnson

Dior Vargas

Eileen Egan

Erin Kiltz

Frank Stephens

Gary Wagner

Gregg Beratan , PhD

, PhD Isabel Mavrides-Calderon

James LeBrecht

Jessica Benham

Jessica Long

Jim Abbott

John Elder Robison

Josh Blue

Judith Heumann

Kisa Powell

Leroy F. Moore Jr.

Maysoon Zayid

Michael J. Fox

Mike Hess

Montel Williams

Natalie Jane Rochelle

Nyle DiMarco

Shain Neumeier

Stevie Wonder

Victor Pineda

Vilissa Thompson , LMSW

