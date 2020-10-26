In Honor of National Cat Day, Pumpkin Pet Insurance Releases List of 130 Unique Cat Names Customized by Breed, Gender, and Personality

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for National Cat Day on October 29th, Pumpkin Pet Insurance , a pet health insurance and wellness provider, released the nation's most comprehensive list to date of cat names. With the recent spike in pet adoptions, Pumpkin has seen increased demand by new pet parents looking for the purrfect names for their furry companions.

Drawing inspiration from the company's extensive roster of insured animals along with conducting its own independent research, Pumpkin's team of pet experts compiled popular and creative names to complement the most common types of cat breeds and fur colors. Each feline name has a detailed description of its origins and meaning to help pet parents find the identifier that best suits their animal's persona.

While the full list can be found on Pumpkin's website www. pumpkin.care/blog/best-cat-names , a glimpse of the choices include:

For Siamese Cats: Cleopatra, Warhol, and Safira

For Tabby Cats: Ripples, Marbles and Tabitha

For Black Cats: Blackjack, Onyx, and Zorro

For Orange Cats: Blaze, Marigold and Pumpkin

In creating a go-to resource for new cat moms and dads, Pumpkin hopes to make the process of selecting a name as personalized as possible, and as fun as welcoming a new pet into the fur family.

About Pumpkin Pet Insurance[1]

Pumpkin Insurance Services (Pumpkin) is a pet care company and insurance producer founded to ensure pets live their longest and healthiest lives. Pumpkin's insurance plan offers dog and cat owners advanced veterinary care coverage for accidents & illnesses. All Pumpkin Plans provide reimbursement for covered care administered by any licensed veterinary clinic in the U.S. and Canada. Pumpkin insurance policies do not cover pre-existing conditions. Waiting periods, annual deductibles, co-insurance, benefits limits and other exclusions may apply. For all limitations and for information about Pumpkin's Pet Insurance, visitors can review Pumpkin's Terms and Conditions at pumpkin .care/insurancepolicy and at pumpkin .care/customeragreement , respectively. Additional information may be found by visiting www. pumpkin .care .

[1] Pumpkin Insurance Services Inc. (Pumpkin) is a licensed insurance agency, not an insurer. Insurance is underwritten by United States Fire Insurance Company, a Crum & Forster Company and produced by Pumpkin. Pumpkin receives compensation based on the premiums for the insurance policies it sells.

SOURCE Pumpkin Pet Insurance

Related Links

pumpkin.care

