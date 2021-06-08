In honor of pride month: SodaStream and Star Laverne Cox Release New Pride video Spotlighting Cox as Superhero for LGBTQI+ Rights

The film stars Laverne as a superhero and takes us through key moments in her life, beginning with a live action sequence and transitioning into animation as Laverne's story unfolds. We see her evolve from childhood and the challenges that brought into the strong accomplished woman she is today, taking part in major milestones for LGBTQI+ rights and celebrating her personal achievements, some of which were a first for the trans community all over the world. The video leaves viewers with a message from Laverne encouraging people to proudly share their own rainbow story.

In celebration of Pride Month, SodaStream is also releasing Limited Edition 'Rainbow Story' Sparkling Water Maker kits. The 'Rainbow Story' machine features a sleek matte black design and comes with a special pack of six rainbow markers, inviting consumers to personalize their machines by writing or illustrating their personal pride stories.

"I love SodaStream and I love the idea of being a superhero. I also love that part of the proceeds from the sale of this Rainbow Story SodaStream are going to an NGO that services the LGBTQI+ community all over the world," commented Laverne Cox. "I think giving back and being of service is really what it's all about".

"At SodaStream we stand for equality. We are happy to participate in Pride again this year and honored to collaborate with Laverne, a real life super hero who inspires all of us." commented Karin Schifter-Maor, SodaStream Chief Marketing Officer. "We hope our special edition sparkling water maker will encourage our consumers to share their own story with pride."

The Limited Edition 'Rainbow Story' Sparkling Water Maker kit is available at www.sodastream.com for $99.99.

To further the cause, for the third year in a row SodaStream is partnering with ILGA World, a global LGBTQI+ NGO, and 10% of proceeds from the 'Rainbow Story' products will be donated to the organization.

About SodaStream

SodaStream, part of PepsiCo, is the world's leading sparkling water brand by volume. SodaStream enables consumers to enjoy endless good bubbles at home, without hassle, and help save the planet. SodaStream bubbles are better for the consumer - healthy, easy to make, light to carry - helping consumers replace thousands of single-use plastic bottles with one reusable SodaStream bottle. To learn more about SodaStream visit www.SodaStream.com and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE SodaStream

Related Links

https://sodastream.com/

