In Honor Of Valentine's Day, RA Sushi Creates The Ultimate P"RA"posal Package

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the "holiday of love," RA Sushi Bar & Restaurant's Ultimate P"RA"posal Package takes the stress out of planning and combines food, entertainment, accommodations and travel around Las Vegas to create the perfect setting for an engagement.

For $5,000, couples can enjoy dinner and champagne for two at RA Sushi Bar & Restaurant Las Vegas, tickets to Cirque Du Soleil: The Beatles LOVE, a 2-night stay in a luxury suite at the nearby Wynn Hotel, a private hot air balloon tour, limousine service for the evening, a personal photographer to capture every unforgettable moment and of course, countless romantic places to "pop the question."

"With Valentine's Day being one of our busiest days of the year, we wanted to pay special tribute to the holiday and help couples plan the ultimate proposal, without all the stress," said Nathan Keane, Director of Operations.

WeddingWire dubs Valentine's Day as the second most popular day to get engaged – a close second behind Christmas Day -- with millions of couples getting engaged on or around the holiday.

The Ultimate P"RA"posal Package is available for purchase only during the month of February 2020 and can be redeemed anytime throughout the year. For more information or to purchase, please visit: https://rasushi.com/ultimatepraposal/. Additional terms and conditions apply.

About RA Sushi

RA Sushi opened its first location in Scottsdale, Arizona in 1997 and has expanded to include 20 restaurants in nine states with additional locations in arenas around the U.S. including Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Sprint Center Arena in Kansas City, Mo., Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. and Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Ariz. Look for RA on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit: https://rasushi.com/reservations.

