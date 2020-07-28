In Memoriam: Larry Smith, Ex-Police Captain, Parkinson's Patient, Medical Cannabis Sensation, and Global Inspiration

"Larry's life and impact on the world is nothing short of a miracle. His determination to thrive and live life to the fullest while also exploring the possibilities of plant medicine was astounding. It was a pleasure to experience his healing and our thoughts and prayers are with his family. We will do our best to ensure his legacy lives on. And remember, never give up." Jimmy Castillo, Chief Science Officer of Jenny's Rose. Jimmy was also the original formulating manufacturer behind the product used in the viral Ride With Larry clip.

Larry Smith, the passionate fighter of Parkinson's and feature of the viral Ride With Larry documentary recently passed away at the age of 71, on the exact day of his 9 year anniversary of historic South Dakota bike ride.

Larry inspired many around the globe through his determined battle with Parkinson's, extreme cases of dyskinesia, loss of voice, and tremors that lasted decades. In the Ride With Larry film, Larry illustrated his courage by transpiring a 300 mile bicycle journey providing hope to millions. His message to never give up and in finding benefits of exercise and medical cannabis to Parkinson's patients has been a feature and spark to a global conversation on healing.

Larry is survived by his wife Elizabeth (Betty) Smith, and children Sean, Caroline, and Leland. The family is promoting the Recycle 605 foundation in memory.

Jenny's Rose operates as an IP development & technology company patenting inventions for unique extraction and formulation methods relating to hemp and cannabis plants. Coming to light in these tragic times, Jenny's Rose has a mission to unlock the full potential of the plant and heal modern society. See more at jennysrose.io.

Ride With Larry is a full-length documentary film now showing on Amazon Prime featuring Larry Smith, Parkinson's patient on a 300 mile bike ride across South Dakota and experimental revelation with medical cannabis in San Diego, CA. Clips of the film have gone viral seeing hundreds of millions of views globally and featured by BBC, Times of India, TV Azteca, Men's Health, and Parkinson's News Today.

See more at https://www.facebook.com/watch/ridewithlarry/

SOURCE Jenny’s Rose