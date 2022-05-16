In-memory Data Grid Market Size to Grow by USD 1.51 Billion | Growth of Big Data to Drive Growth| Technavio

May 16, 2022, 10:20 ET
NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The in-memory data grid market growth will be led by North America. The region will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The market size is anticipated to grow by USD 1.51 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the growth momentum of the market will witness a CAGR of 11.65% during the forecast period.
Driver and Challenge
The growth of big data is driving the growth of the global in-memory data grid industry growth. Most businesses and consumer-based applications generate large amounts of structured and unstructured data. This collected data is stored in data center storage infrastructure. Some data is also stored on-premise at the enterprise location. This data is used to derive insights, which help enterprises make crucial operational and managerial decisions. Big data analytical software is used to identify trends and patterns. A major driver for the increasing volume of data is the growth of the ecosystem of interrelated computing devices, objects, and machines, which do not need human intervention. Thus, there is a need for big data, which will, in turn, drive the demand for in-memory data grids globally during the forecast period.
Maintaining data security is challenging the growth of the global in-memory data grid market. The existing security applications are unable to protect the large volumes of data sets and manage dynamic and continuous data streams, which are used for big data analysis. Enterprises have been the targets of cyberattacks over the past few years. Thus, enterprises must ensure the security of their devices and applications, which will safeguard the data in the event of a network breach. The exposure of even one device in the network to the attackers can cause a severe data breach. This will restrict the market growth during the forecast period.
Major In-memory Data Grid Companies
- GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd.
- Alachisoft
- GridGain Systems Inc.
- Hazelcast Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Kinetica DB Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- PARIS Technologies International Inc.
- Red Hat Inc.
- Redis Inc.
- ScaleOut Software Inc.
- SingleStore Inc.
- Software AG
- Splice Machine Inc.
- The Apache Software Foundation
- TIBCO Software Inc.
- TmaxSoft Inc.
- VMware Inc.
In-memory Data Grid Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- On-premise - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Cloud - size and forecast 2021-2026
In-memory Data Grid Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
Regional Analysis
North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of big data, due to the need to reduce operating expenses, will drive the growth of the in-memory data grid market in North America during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa. The US is a key country for the in-memory data grids market in North America.
