In Midst of COVID-19, Racial Tension, Black Female Entrepreneur Launches Hair Care Company Promoting Unity

PHOENIX, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A simple walk down the haircare aisle at a store can divide people along racial lines. Ethnic hair care products are either at the bottom of the shelf or not there at all. Around the world, hair texture is a symbol of both pride as well as racial tension and division.

Now, with communities across the U.S. grappling with both COVID-19 and longstanding racial disparities, one hair entrepreneur is reaching out with a message of unity.

StellaSimone Salon Systems Raquel Guardia, Founder & COO of StellaSimone Salon Systems

"It's as simple as black and white," said Raquel Guardia, founder and COO of StellaSimone Salon Systems. "We are not focused on the color of your skin, only on the texture of your hair. Our products are created for everyone."

StellaSimone Salon Systems offers a professional grade botanical hair care line, with a goal to unite and celebrate the diversity in the hair care industry by offering products for every demographic.

The company is now offering free shipping with the promo code FREESHIPNOW. The promotion is being rolled out alongside the company's new product release, "Dry Gloss Styling Mist," designed to lend a layer of moisture and sheen to any hair type.

"With our new dry gloss, you can reduce frizz, even in high humidity," Guardia said. "The gloss gives your hair a layer of moisture and sheen. It's a great way to get a quick refresh and a complete salon look. It is lightweight and leaves no mess or oily residue staining your clothes."

A customer favorite is "MoroArgan Oil Shampoo and Conditioner Duo." Guardia recommends the duo for wavy hair and hair extensions. The product revitalizes, moisturizes, defrizzes, and detangles while leaving hair soft and without feeling weighed down.

"Our products are color safe and gentle on your hair," Guardia said.

View a video of StellaSimone Salon Systems https://vimeo.com/427888776 .

About StellaSimone Salon Systems

Established in 2019, StellaSimone Salon Systems is a black-owned, woman-owned business based in Phoenix, Arizona that brings a simple, easy-to-use hair care line safe for all hair types. Every product sold through the company's online marketplace is made in the USA. The StellaSimone line includes products that are sulfate free, SD alcohol free, sodium chloride free, phthalates free, vegan, and with no added gluten.

Learn more about StellaSimone Salon Systems at https://stellasimonesalonsystems.com .

Contact:

StellaSimone Salon Systems

480.631.7700

[email protected]

SOURCE StellaSimone Salon Systems