In-Mold Labelling Market to grow by USD 873.41 Mn by 2026, Evolving Opportunities with Aspasie, CCL Industries Corp, Coveris Management GmbH - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the in-mold labeling market, operating under the materials industry. The report estimates it to register an incremental growth of USD 873.41 Mn, at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

In-Mold Labelling Market 2026: Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global In Mold Labeling Market 2022-2026

The report analyses the competitive landscape of the market and provides information on several market vendors, including:

Aspasie: The company offers In-mold labeling used for all types of injection-molded, blow-molded, and thermoformed plastic containers or parts.

The company offers In-mold labeling used for all types of injection-molded, blow-molded, and thermoformed plastic containers or parts. CCL Industries Corp.: The company offers In-Mold plastic labels that are printed and applied to the product during the manufacturing of containers by blow molding or injection molding process.

The company offers In-Mold plastic labels that are printed and applied to the product during the manufacturing of containers by blow molding or injection molding process. Coveris Management GmbH: The company offers In-Mold labeling which gives lightweight labels up to 40 microns thick which optimizes the packaging, transport costs, and injection molding load times, thus useful in the application of dairy products, chemical products, processed foods and many more.

The company offers In-Mold labeling which gives lightweight labels up to 40 microns thick which optimizes the packaging, transport costs, and injection molding load times, thus useful in the application of dairy products, chemical products, processed foods and many more. Fuji Seal International Inc.: The company offers dura core which is a blended combination of high-density polyethylene and low-density polyethylene plastic in-mold labeling, thus compatible with the host plastic bottles and is applied without the complicated use of heat-activated application glues.

The company offers dura core which is a blended combination of high-density polyethylene and low-density polyethylene plastic in-mold labeling, thus compatible with the host plastic bottles and is applied without the complicated use of heat-activated application glues. General Press Corp.L: The company offers In-Mold Labels which include high-quality graphics whose finished part is fully recyclable and able to decorate on all sides of the container.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

In-Mold Labelling Market 2026: Segmentation Analysis

Based on geographic segmentation, 41% of the markets originated from Europe during the forecast period. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size.

Technology

Injection Molding



The growing demand for injection molding machines from various labeling applications in packaging, automobile, consumer goods, and electronics is expected to drive market growth.



Blow Molding



Thermoforming

Geography

Europe



Europe will contribute 41% of market growth. The main European markets for mold labeling are Germany , the UK, and France. The rise in demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) meals has significantly increased the demand for frozen foods, which will help the in-mold labeling market in Europe grow throughout the forecast period.

will contribute 41% of market growth. The main European markets for mold labeling are , the UK, and France. The rise in demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) meals has significantly increased the demand for frozen foods, which will help the in-mold labeling market in grow throughout the forecast period.

North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

in-mold labeling Market 2026: Scope Analysis

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The in-mold labeling market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the advances in in-mold labeling technologies and the increasing adoption of 3D-printed labels and graphics as one of the prime reasons driving the In-Mold Labelling Market growth during the next few years.

In-mold labeling Market 2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist in-mold labeling market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the in-mold labeling market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the in-mold labeling market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the in-mold labelling market, vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports

Self-Heating Food Packaging Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the self-heating food packaging market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Disposable Plates Market by Distribution channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the disposable plates market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

In-mold labelling Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2022-2026 $873.41 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.1 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Admark Visual Imaging Ltd., Aspasie, Avery Dennison Corp., CCL Industries Corp., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, EVCO Plastics, Fort Dearborn Co., Fuji Seal International Inc., General Press Corp., Huhtamaki Oyj, Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC, Jindal Films Europe SARL, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Multi Color Corp., Serigraph Inc., Smyth Companies LLC, Taghleef Industries spa, and Tsuchiya Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 Injection molding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Injection molding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Injection molding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Injection molding - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Injection molding - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Blow molding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Blow molding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Blow molding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Blow molding - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Blow molding - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Thermoforming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Thermoforming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Thermoforming - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Thermoforming - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Thermoforming - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aspasie

Exhibit 97: Aspasie - Overview



Exhibit 98: Aspasie - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Aspasie - Key offerings

10.4 CCL Industries Corp.

Exhibit 100: CCL Industries Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 101: CCL Industries Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: CCL Industries Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Coveris Management GmbH

Exhibit 103: Coveris Management GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 104: Coveris Management GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Coveris Management GmbH - Key offerings

10.6 Fuji Seal International Inc.

Exhibit 106: Fuji Seal International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Fuji Seal International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: Fuji Seal International Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 General Press Corp.

Exhibit 109: General Press Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 110: General Press Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: General Press Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Huhtamaki Oyj

Exhibit 112: Huhtamaki Oyj - Overview



Exhibit 113: Huhtamaki Oyj - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Huhtamaki Oyj - Key news



Exhibit 115: Huhtamaki Oyj - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Huhtamaki Oyj - Segment focus

10.9 Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC

Exhibit 117: Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC - Overview



Exhibit 118: Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC - Key news



Exhibit 120: Inland Label and Marketing Services LLC - Key offerings

10.10 Multi Color Corp.

Exhibit 121: Multi Color Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Multi Color Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Multi Color Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Multi Color Corp. - Key offerings

10.11 Smyth Companies LLC

Exhibit 125: Smyth Companies LLC - Overview



Exhibit 126: Smyth Companies LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Smyth Companies LLC - Key news



Exhibit 128: Smyth Companies LLC - Key offerings

10.12 Taghleef Industries spa

Exhibit 129: Taghleef Industries spa - Overview



Exhibit 130: Taghleef Industries spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Taghleef Industries spa - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio