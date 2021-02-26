In new video, Pappas reminds taxpayers: Pay First Installment Cook County property taxes through May 3 with no late fee

CHICAGO, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Property taxes are due Tuesday, March 2, 2021, but there is no late fee through Monday, May 3, 2021, Treasurer Maria Pappas says in a new video released today.

Pappas also recorded the 30-second video in Spanish.

The Cook County Board of Commissioners in November waived for two months the 1.5 percent per month late fee on all Tax Year 2020 property taxes. Taxpayers can pay the First Installment, due March 2 without a late fee through May 3, 2021. Late fees also will be waived for two months for the Second Installment, due later this year.

Property owners can visit cookcountytreasurer.com and enter their street address or Property Index Number (PIN) to:

Search $76 million in available property tax refunds

in available property tax refunds See if they are eligible for $46 million in missing tax exemptions

in missing tax exemptions Download a copy of their bill and pay online

Video links:

Pappas - No late fees on 1st installment through May 3, 2021

SOURCE Cook County Treasurer's Office

Related Links

http://www.cookcountytreasurer.com

