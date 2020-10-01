In Observance Of Fire Prevention Week, The CSIA Reminds Homeowners To Be Proactive

"The most important step you should take before you begin making a meal is to 'Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!'," said Chuck Roydhouse, President of the Chimney Safety Institute of America (CSIA). "Most people do not know that a cooking fire can grow quickly. As a retired career firefighter, I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by kitchen fires that could easily have been prevented."

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) — the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for more than 90 years — cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. About half (44%) of reported home fires started in the kitchen. Two-thirds (66%) of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.

"We know cooking fires can be prevented," said Lorraine Carli, NFPA's vice-president of outreach and advocacy. "Staying in the kitchen, using a timer, and avoiding distractions such as electronics or TV are steps everyone can take to keep families safe in their homes."

For more tips and simple steps to reduce fire hazards in the kitchen, the CSIA and NFPA encourage homeowners to visit fpw.org .

About CSIA

The Chimney Safety Institute of America (CSIA) is a nonprofit organization governed by a volunteer board of directors dedicated to the education, training, and certification of chimney and industry related professionals. Additionally, we strive to advance public awareness about the dangers of chimney fires and other problems related to the maintenance and performance of chimney and venting systems.

CSIA is the only non-profit national training academy for chimney technicians, and the CSIA-Certified Chimney Sweep® credential is acknowledged by industry organizations, insurance underwriters, local, state, and federal agencies as the measure of a chimney and venting technician's knowledge about the evaluation and maintenance of chimney and venting systems. CSIA is the standard of excellence in the chimney and venting industry.

