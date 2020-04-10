In Partnership with The Tuchman Foundation, MCCC Set to Produce Hundreds of Protective Face Shields for Area Healthcare Professionals

KINGSTON, N.J., April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the help of a generous contribution from the Tuchman Foundation, Mercer County Community College (MCCC) will manufacture hundreds of face safety shields in its Advanced Manufacturing laboratory to safeguard the health and safety of the medical services professionals combating the spread of COVID-19 in the region.

MCCC is home to a state-of-the-art Advanced Manufacturing lab, complete with computerized lathes and milling machines. The 3,000-square-foot lab was constructed in 2017.

Martin Tuchman, Chairman of The Tuchman Foundation, called upon Mercer County Community College to find ways to produce face shields to protect medical professionals. Tuchman was instrumental in equipping the college's 3-D printer lab when it opened in 2017. When he saw the current need for medical safety equipment, he readily offered a solution by providing the funding for materials to produce the units by utilizing the faster, more efficient Advanced Manufacturing equipment.

"When I heard there was a problem acquiring shields, it was described as a manufacturing issue," Tuchman said. "I recalled that Dr. Wang, President of MCCC, was on the forefront of creating an advanced, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at the school. When this shortage occurred, the first thing I did was call Dr. Wang. She not only responded positively, but within 24 hours had a game plan, a prototype, and a request for orders. We were in business."

"I am proud to say we are producing 150 shields a day for Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton, Penn Medicine, Mercer County Office of Emergency Management and Henry Jay Austin Health Center. I want to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Wang for being so quick and responsive," said Tuchman.

Contact: Rick Gross

The Tuchman Foundation, Inc.

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE The Tuchman Foundation

Related Links

www.tuchmanfoundation.org

