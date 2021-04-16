In-Person Indian Market Returns to Santa Fe This August

"After last year's pivot and presentation of a virtual Indian Market, we are excited to welcome visitors and artists back to our beloved, 99-year-old event. We will remain flexible and creative in our planning to align with COVID-safe practices in the state, but we are confident that we will produce an event that showcases the best of Native American art and delights visitors," said SWAIA Executive Director Kim Peone.

Santa Fe Indian Market, is pleased to announce that an in-person Santa Fe Indian Market will be held this August

SWAIA's 2021 event will be a hybrid—combining both the new online marketplace and a smaller curated, in-person market at 75% capacity of the 2019 event. This year's event will be ticketed; visitors will be able to purchase a limited number of tickets to shop the market in time slots over the two-day event.

"The health and safety of our artists and the general public remain our priority and concern. We are excited to innovate safe and creative solutions and presenting the 99th Indian Market —in addition to welcoming back many beloved events like the fashion show and our live auction."

A schedule of events and limited tickets for the 99th Santa Fe Indian Market will be released as soon as possible on the SWAIA website. Follow us on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About SWAIA:

The Southwestern Association for Indian Arts (SWAIA) is a non-profit organization supporting Native American arts and culture. It creates economic and cultural opportunities for Native American artists by producing and promoting the Santa Fe Indian Market, the biggest and most prestigious Indian art event in the world since 1922; cultivating excellence and innovation across traditional and non-traditional art forms; and developing programs and events that support, promote, and honor Native artists year-round. swaia.org

