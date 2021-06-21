In-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry 2021-2025 |17000+ Technavio Reports

Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "In-plant Logistics Market for Automobile OEM Industry Market Analysis Report by Service (In-plant warehousing, Line-side feeding, Packing, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts,2021-2025". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions.

The in-plant logistics market for the automobile OEM industry market is driven by the changing lifestyle and e-commerce driving automotive aftermarket. In addition, the increased productivity and reduced labor cost due to the use of AGVs is anticipated to boost the growth of the In-plant Logistics Market for the Automobile OEM Industry Market.

Factors such as the pursuit of automobile drivers to enhance their vehicle performance by replacing parts, the rising awareness of buyers about periodic maintenance, safety, convenience, and add-on services, and changing lifestyles and the need for traveling long distances is expected to fuel the growth of the global automotive aftermarket. In addition, the rising Internet penetration has increased the growth of online sales of aftermarket products. Hence, the growing demand for automotive aftermarket products is expected to drive the OEM industry, which, in turn, will increase the demand for in-plant logistics.

Major Five In-plant Logistics for Automobile OEM Industry Companies:

CEVA Logistics AG

CEVA Logistics AG offers in-plant logistics for various automotive OEM manufacturers.

CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd.

CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd. offers logistics operations, including internal transportation within the plant, for a variety of customer sites including plants, ports, terminals, and yards.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Deutsche Post DHL Group offers in-plant logistics for movement of raw materials, components, and sub-assemblies either to or from stocking points or line-sides, for turning into finished goods, as well as bringing finished products out to the factory gate.

DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S offers in-plant logistics for various automotive OEM manufacturers.

Schenker AG

Schenker AG offers in-plant logistics for various automotive OEM manufacturers.

In-plant Logistics Market For Automobile OEM Industry Market Service Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

In-plant warehousing - size and forecast 2020-2025

Line-side feeding - size and forecast 2020-2025

Packing - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

In-plant Logistics Market For Automobile OEM Industry Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD million, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

