In-Plant Logistics Market Size to Grow by USD 660.48 Mn, In-plant Warehousing to be Largest Revenue-generating Service Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The in-plant logistics market size for the automobile OEM industry is expected to grow by USD 660.48 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26% during the forecast period.

In-plant Logistics Market for Automobile OEM Industry 2022-2026: Segmentation

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global In-Plant Logistics Market for Automobile OEM Industry 2022-2026

Service

In-plant Warehousing: The in-plant warehousing segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Automobile OEMs prefer outsourcing in-plant warehousing activities owing to various advantages offered by 3PL players, such as simplification of workflow, cost savings, and scalability.



Line-side Feeding



Packing



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

In-plant Logistics Market for Automobile OEM Industry 2022-2026: Scope

The in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the use of Industry 4.0 by automobile OEMs as one of the key trends influencing the in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry growth during the next few years. Moreover, the increasing electrification of vehicles is driving the market growth. However, increasing technology investment costs might hamper the market growth.

In-plant Logistics Market for Automobile OEM Industry 2022-2026: Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AP Moller Maersk AS, BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG AND Co. KG, BR Williams Trucking, CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd., CMA CGM Group, DACHSER SE, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DP World, DSV Panalpina AS, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kintetsu World Express Inc., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Nissin Corp., Penske Corp. Inc., Schnellecke Group AG and Co. KG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

In-plant Logistics Market for Automobile OEM Industry 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist the in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry growth during the next five years

Estimation of the in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the in-plant logistics market for the automobile OEM industry

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the in-plant logistics market for automobile OEM industry vendors

Electronics Parts Forward Logistics Market in APAC by End-use and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: One of the key factors driving growth in the electronics parts forward logistics market in APAC is the growing electronic parts trade between China and India. China and India cumulatively witnessed growth in the global merchandise trade market due to the presence of a sizeable middle-class population. High population density acts as a major driver for trade between India and China.

E-commerce logistics Market in Southeast Asia by Area and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: One of the key factors driving growth in the e-commerce logistics market in Southeast Asia is the rise in social commerce. Social commerce involves using social media and other online media to assist in the online buying and selling of products and services. The social commerce platform facilitates transaction-based social interactions and user experiences.

In-plant Logistics Market For Automobile OEM Industry Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 660.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.19 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 49% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG AND Co. KG, BR Williams Trucking, CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd., CMA CGM Group, DACHSER SE, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DP World, DSV Panalpina AS, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co. KG, Kintetsu World Express Inc., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Nissin Corp., Penske Corp. Inc., Schnellecke Group AG and Co. KG, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Service

5.3 In-plant warehousing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Line-side feeding - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Packing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Service

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 BLG LOGISTICS GROUP AG AND Co. KG

10.4 CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd.

10.5 CMA CGM Group

10.6 DB Schenker

10.7 Deutsche Post DHL Group

10.8 DSV Panalpina AS

10.9 Kintetsu World Express Inc.

10.10 Kuehne Nagel International AG

10.11 Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

10.12 Penske Corp. Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

