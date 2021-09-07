In Recognition of National Clean Air Day, SinglePoint Announces Clean Air Giveaway for Schools around the Nation; APEX 2.0 Unit is Designed to Clean Large Spaces where Multiple Kids and Teachers Gather

BOX Pure Air provides an answer to the challenge at hand that allows children to safely return to the classroom by utilizing its newest unit, the Apex 2.0. Historically, large spaces in schools were either too difficult or too expensive to properly ventilate and provide clean air. The Apex 2.0 Unit was designed to excel in this setting. Offering a simple plug-and-play system, schools can now circulate 1,500 cubic feet of clean air per minute. The power and superior quality of the Apex 2.0 Unit revolutionized the clean air space, shattering the competition as no other system on the market provides this level of ease and service.

Wil Ralston, CEO of SinglePoint stated, "As a father of a school aged child, I saw the need for our schools to have clean air. Kids gathering in a classroom, the gymnasium or even cafeterias make social distancing a challenge, but with the Apex 2.0 unit we can reduce the threat of COVID-19, allergies, colds, flus, dust and other pollutants in the air. This system provides peace of mind so students and teachers can focus their efforts on learning in the classroom."

Poor indoor air quality in schools can affect student attendance as well as their academic performance. Studies demonstrate that students and teachers with access to clean filtered air, free of viruses, dust and other pollutants are more productive and perform at a higher cognitive level. Cleaner air has also been linked to reduced sick days for both students and teachers, providing a more consistent and stable routine with less disruptions to the learning environment.

Click on this LINK to enter your school for a chance to win a Apex 2.0 Unit.

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies and appliances that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com) and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceeds, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

