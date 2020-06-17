In Recognition of World Sickle Cell Day, The Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee Launches Feed Our Families Campaign, Webinar and Podcast

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee, in partnership with United Way of Greater Nashville, Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) and Kroger launches Feed Our Families to assist those living with sickle cell disease and their families with food assistance, as we commemorate World Sickle Cell Awareness Day on June 19, 2020.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic emerged, many Tennesseans were already facing a long-standing food insecurity crisis. There are many community organizations working to provide support to families; however, the demand outpaces their abilities to supply the need. From health disparities to hunger, sickle cell patients across the state of Tennessee are in need of basic essentials. As part of our commitment to serve the community, The Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee is working closely with some of our health care partners, including Regional One Diggs Kraus Sickle Cell Center, Methodist Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center, Vanderbilt Center of Excellence in Sickle Cell Disease and Meharry Sickle Cell Center to identify and assist many families with Kroger food voucher cards.

"Food insecurity, poverty and health care are tightly intertwined, mainly because of the difficult choices made by many in the sickle cell community every day to avoid going hungry. As we well know, there are some who have to choose between prescriptions or food for their families. We are thankful for our partners and our ability to be able to provide much-needed relief and assistance to some of our state's most vulnerable citizens," said Reginald French, president and CEO of The Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee.

"The Diggs-Kraus Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center is excited to partner with The Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee in an outreach initiative to provide food vouchers for our patients and families. This is a very welcome development, especially in these unprecedented times occurring as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Dr. Ugochi Ogu, medical director of the Regional One Diggs Kraus Sickle Cell Center.

The Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee will also present a virtual conference hosted by the Kudzukian Network on Friday, June 19th from 3:00-4:00pm CT. The program will be live streamed via the Foundation's Facebook and Instagram Live pages as well as Network's Facebook Live page and YouTube channel. The webinar is the precursor to the 4-episode podcast Sickle Cell Today which can be accessed at www.sicklecelltoday.kudzukiannetwork.com.

About The Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee

The Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee is the state's leading public policy and advocacy organization providing educational awareness and social support services to consumers, patients and families impacted by sickle cell disease. The foundation has touched over 1 million people and raised substantial funding for the support of the sickle cell community.

SOURCE The Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee