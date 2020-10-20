In Response to a Potential "Blue Wave", PGG Announces "2020 Election Protection America First IRA"

While that may sound like an overstatement, it's, in fact, the opposite. The list of policy differences is vast, but those differences are not even the most significant distinction between Trump or Biden in the White House. The main difference is that the country will set out on two entirely separate paths depending on the election's outcome.

Markets are not fully priced for any of this. They're not priced for anti-Trump chaos, and they're not priced for the Bernie Bros' hidden agenda that will be foisted on Biden.

Although markets may not be prepared for such an event, you should be. Reduced exposure to equities and a portfolio allocation to Gold will offer true diversification, high returns, and be robust to the turmoil that is in store.

Jack Hanney, CEO of the Patriot Gold Group, recently said: "Liz Weikes, Managing Director and Financial Advisor at JP Morgan Securities recently stated, "In terms of preparing portfolios, we've certainly seen a shift from equities." "One has to ask is it that Trump has committed to reducing capital gains taxes from 20% to 15% meanwhile Biden has indicated he wants to raise capital gains tax from 20% to 39.6% literally doubling it and increasing it nearly threefold from where Trump wants to target the rate." Freeborn & Peters recently forewarned, "the client who waits until after Election Day is going to be really behind the eight ball to put together a well prepared, well-documented transfer."

Jack goes on to say, "With what is to be the most contested election in history and the 4th quarter which is historically the very best performing quarter for the metals most would anticipate that safe have assets are poised to skyrocket during those months awaiting results and the unrest that the uncertainty of the outcome will lead to…Every scenario right now is increasingly urging Americans to rotate some of their gains over the last 11 years into physical Gold & Silver and protect and preserve their wealth and retirement ahead of this catastrophic uncertainty and unrest most are forecasting."

Bank of America raised their forecast on Gold to $3,000 per ounce, and that indicates a pattern that suggests a 70% surge in Gold prices in 18 months. Goldman Sachs recently stated, "Silver to Benefit from Global Solar Surge, It's Time To Buy Again, with Goldman's model pointing to a $30/oz price target."

Patriot Announces Fee Reimbursement on Many Retirement Options Ahead of the 2020 U.S. Elections.

Patriot Gold Group is introducing the "2020 Election Protection America First IRA" with our NO FEE FOR LIFE IRA on qualifying IRAs. Patriot Gold Group is lowering the minimum requirement for our NO FEE FOR LIFE IRA and waiving the fees for segregated, secured, and insured storage of your safe-haven assets. This is in addition to waiving the cost of registered and insured shipping to your home so that you, our fellow Americans, have one less thing to worry about. PGG is also waiving most fees on IRA accounts opened through Election Day.

Call the Patriot Gold Group at 800-974-4653 (GOLD) for exclusive details about our incentives; or if you simply have questions regarding the current market performance - we're here to help, to be of service, and to adhere to that altruistic principle that made Consumer Affairs recognize Patriot Gold Group as the top Gold & Silver dealer nationwide for an unprecedented four (4) years in a row: 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019.

Jack Hanney is the CEO & Co-Founder of Patriot Gold Group and a nationally sought after financial speaker and guest. Recently featured on Fox Los Angeles "Good Day LA," OANN & FOX23 Tulsa, he was interviewed on his insights on the global health crisis and its impact on the economy. He accurately forecasted the challenges in re-opening the economy, mortgage delinquencies, and subsequent turn in the market.

Patriot Gold Group ( www.patriotgoldgroup.com ) is a nationwide investment group with more than 50 years of precious metals investing experience.

