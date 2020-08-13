In Response to COVID-19, Bliss Imprints Shifts Business to Manufacturing Student Desk Guards

MIAMI, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As we know, the country has been affected by COVID-19, with the educational system being a focal point and to many a "hot topic." Schools nationwide have been urgently trying to balance the need to open, with the need to keep students, teachers and staff safe, Student Desk Guards are being installed, as a another line of defense, to keep potentially virus-loaded droplets from spreading from person to person when coughing, sneezing or simply speaking. Bliss Imprints, a successful Miami-based events business has redirected their operations providing this much- needed solution.

Desk Guard Marilyn Martinez

Owned and operated by Marilyn Martinez, Bliss Imprints has carved a name in the event industry providing custom invitations, gifts, favors, branded promotional products and custom printing. As part of the custom printing solution side of Martinez' business, her company had also been providing acrylic event displays for clients. This service created the opportunity to segue into manufacturing student desk guards, with unobstructed [classroom] visibility, designed to protect students and teachers.

"In the current climate, its paramount for those present for in-person physical learning to be placed in a safe environment. These desk guards install quickly on student and teacher desks, creating a personal workspace where germs get trapped establishing safety. These are also so easy to clean which is also particularly important," stated Martinez.

The transition into this space was a natural one for Martinez, (also a mother of four) concerned with the safety of her own children. The evolution to manufacturing Student Desk Guards started when her children's former public elementary school principal asked for classroom safety options. Bliss Imprints was already offering sneeze guards to retail stores, offices, and nail salons to protect employees and customers. She thought it a natural move to redesign the same materials, to fit classroom desks.

Today, Bliss Imprints is poised to provide an affordably designed product and service, understanding the tight budgets schools maintain. Using Polycarbonate Acrylic or Polypropylene Plastic, Bliss Imprints' Student Desk Guards are currently being installed or on-order, for schools from Miami to California. They are also being used for "Home Learning Pods" and "Micro Homeschool." Bliss offers five Student Desk Guard options (depending on the school's budget and intended use), commencing at $9.99 USD. Other merchandise includes PPE items such as masks to sanitizing stations.

In addition to day to day school supplies such as pens and pencils, this year, 'desk shields' are on some shopping lists due to the coronavirus pandemic that is still affecting so many across the country. Bliss Imprints hopes to create an impact, establishing safety one desk at a time. ~

ABOUT BLISS IMPRINTS

Bliss Imprints, based in Miami, is a female and Hispanic owned award winning-special event industry design firm with over 24 years in the event industry.

For more information, visit: www.studentdeskguards.com.

*Interviews and photos available upon request*

Media contact:

Liza Santana

[email protected]

1-305-968-2384

SOURCE Bliss Imprints