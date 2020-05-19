In Response to COVID-19 Pandemic, FaceTory Launches Skincare-Based Hand Sanitizer

BREA, Calif., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FaceTory announces the newest product in the FaceTory line– Dreamy Jelly Hand Gel. It contains 75% alcohol to eliminate 99.9% of harmful germs without overdrying the hands. This product is also infused with citrus essential oils to offset the pungent scent of alcohol and includes other beneficial ingredients to keep your hands clean, moisturized, and soft. It's a skincare product and a hand sanitizer in one.

Facetory sanitizer Dreamy Jelly

"We understood the need for essential products when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. This product was launched to help our customers and communities have access to a necessity that seemed to be unreachable in major stores, " states Janice Chang, Head of Marketing at FaceTory. "We wanted to provide something for our customers and minimize their worry the best we can. As a skincare company, we knew that protecting the skin barrier is just as important as purifying it of bacteria and germs. That's why our hand sanitizer is a skincare-based sanitizer that won't dry out the skin and leave it feeling tight and parched— clear signs that the skin barrier is being abused. Instead, this sanitizer is a soft, liquidy, and luxurious gel formula with essential oils to help moisturize the skin. Overall, we're extremely proud and happy that we can provide our customers with a safe essential product!"

FaceTory's Dreamy Jelly Hand Sanitizer is a lightweight gel hand sanitizer that smoothes the skin while getting rid of harmful bacteria. With the growth of FaceTory's product line, the company is continuing to lead the industry toward gentle and affordable products that don't sacrifice quality.

FaceTory Dreamy Jelly Hand Sanitizer

About FaceTory:

FaceTory was founded in the U.S in 2016 with the understanding that not all skin is the same and that every face has a different story. To address this, the company centers itself on providing and creating products that will fit each story's needs. Our philosophy is that skincare should be approachable, affordable, and functional. Ultimately, we create products that we can confidently recommend to our loved ones, especially to our FaceTory family!

