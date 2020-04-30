In response to COVID-19, RxVantage adds Virtual Meetings to connect healthcare providers to life science experts

LOS ANGELES, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RxVantage, the digital education platform that makes it easy for practices to engage with life science companies, today announced the launch of RxVantage Virtual Meetings, a hassle-free digital solution designed to help providers reconnect with life science experts and resources, which have been severely disrupted by COVID-19-related social distancing.

Due to COVID-19, most medical practices and life science companies have instituted policies that limit in-person educational meetings. In response, life science companies have quickly implemented new digital outreach initiatives to bridge the growing knowledge gap.

"Our team has received thousands of emails and phone calls from pharmaceutical companies offering to conduct online meetings to get us information. We definitely need the info, but we don't have the staff or time to manage the influx," said Andrea Varacalle of Advanced Neurology and Sleep, a RxVantage customer in Columbia, TN.

Seamlessly integrated into the RxVantage platform, Virtual Meetings make it easy for practices to conduct online meetings with life science experts via secure video conference, and without spending time coordinating logistics or technology.

With one click, medical practices can turn any in-person appointment into a secure Virtual Meeting, equipped with 2-way HD video, audio and screen sharing. Virtual Meetings can also be started instantly with over 60,000 product experts, nurse educators, reimbursement specialists or medical science liaisons who are members of the RxVantage expert community.

"The addition of RxVantage Virtual Meetings has provided a secure, simple way for our physicians to stay up-to-date on lifesaving medications," said Candice Hulse, Regional Director at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists.

As with all appointments, RxVantage saves practices time by automating scheduling, reminders and other logistics for Virtual Meetings. With no software to install, Virtual Meetings can be joined by authorized practice staff and life science experts from any device by clicking a fully secure meeting link.

"With the COVID-19 crisis, we lost the ability to meet in-person with reps, which is a real problem," said Melanie Thomas of Appalachian Regional Healthcare System. "We tried using a lot of different video conferencing tools, but RxVantage Virtual Meetings is a far easier, faster, and consistent way for us and our reps to meet online."

RxVantage believes that Virtual Meetings will help providers quickly transition to digital educational exchanges with specialized life science experts during the pandemic, to the benefit of patient care. The solution is free for healthcare providers and life science companies.

About RxVantage

RxVantage is transforming the way physicians and their staff receive education by connecting them directly to the companies that develop the latest medical breakthroughs and technology. The only all-in-one solution of its kind, the RxVantage platform intelligently connects healthcare providers with the precise life sciences experts that they need, when they need it and in a manner that fits seamlessly into their workflow. With a commitment to improving patient care, RxVantage is free for all healthcare providers and life science experts. For more information, visit rxvantage.com.

