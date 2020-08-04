In response to market demands, IMPROV Learning releases a unique and effective online defensive driving course

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the U.S, many are staying home in need of online solutions. Given the quality of effective online driving education available in the marketplace, and demands of new and current drivers looking for ways to complete their requirements or save money through discounted auto insurance, IMPROV Learning has released an updated version of its flagship Aware Driver 2.0.

With the goal of positively impacting lives, this online curriculum is a unique defensive driving course combining science, focusing on driver behavior, and fun, utilizing interactive, humorous micro-learning content and most importantly, is proven effective in reducing driving violations and crashes.

IMPROV Learning is a trading name of Interactive Education Concepts, a leading provider of driver improvement courses nationwide. Insurance Companies, State Agencies, and Fleet Operators all partner with IMPROV Learning to offer impactful driver safety courses, positively impacting driver behavior and ultimately saving lives. They are fully licensed and approved to satisfy state-mandated Drivers Education requirements for new drivers, I nsurance Discount, Court Diversion and Traffic Violator Programs for experienced drivers.

The New Aware Driver Course

According to IMPROV Learning, the new Aware Driver 2.0 driving course 'brings a unique approach that mixes humor and state of the art neurocognitive crash-avoidance training that has proven effective in reducing future crashes.

The course is available in three different versions targeting Teen Drivers, Experienced Drivers 20-55, and Mature Drivers 55+. It is licensed and approved in states throughout the country to meet specific state requirements for both new and experienced drivers.

IMPROV Learning suggests the many benefits of why drivers should sign up for a defensive driving course such as this Aware Driver 2.0 course. You will become a more knowledgeable, safer driver, and eligible for auto insurance rates discounts, and in some states, this means eliminating points after getting certain traffic tickets.

Also, IMPROV Learning reveals that most insurance carriers offer a premium discount (in some states up to 15%) for completing an approved accident prevention course, and Aware Driver 2.0 is positioned to provide its insurance partners a competitive advantage with the state-of-the-art program.

IMPROV Traffic School

Traffic School by IMPROV Comedy Club was created over 30 years ago with a goal to utilize humor in educational content to create unique and engaging courses. Talented Hollywood writers write all the IMPROV courses, adding humor from the famous IMPROV Comedy Club.

The IMPROV Traffic School aims to be fun, fast, and effective throughout its unique educational experience. With this wealth of experience in the industry and the tremendous focus on student results and positive experiences in place, it is no wonder the IMPROV Traffic School's unique courses have won many accolades from students and the media, resulting in the school being named the "Best Traffic School" year after year.

There are many advantages with this traffic school and why hundreds of thousands of students rave about it, from being 100% online to being vote the number school, instant certification, easy to learn courses, 24/7 based support, and no hidden fees. IMPROV Traffic School has proudly educated over 4 million students and has received over 120,000 five-star student reviews. If you complete the course, you will even receive a free bonus, which is four tickets to the IMPROV Comedy Club. Just select your state and get started with the top traffic school today.

If you are interested in learning how everything works, how to sign up, which course is the best for you or how you can earn insurance discounts, IMPROV Learning can help and is committed to ensure you have a great experience. Call today at (800) 660-8908 or visit their website https://www.myimprov.com/ to get started and learn more.

