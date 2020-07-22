In Response to National GBM Awareness Day and to Improve Patient Access, The EndBrainCancer Initiative Launches Telehealth and Case Management Services

SEATTLE, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The EndBrainCancer Initiative (EBCI) announced today that it is launching a new initiative to better support patients with brain tumors and their caregivers in response to the COVID-19 crisis. Many daily activities have been restricted by the COVID-19 crisis and according to the EndBrainCancer Initiative and the National Cancer Institute, approximately 75% of patients have postponed routine medical care which also affects access to critical care for patients with cancer. This has profound downstream impact because patients will very likely seek care only when their cancer is more advanced which means much less hope for a favorable outcome.

According to the EndBrainCancer Initiative, this integrated telehealth solution will allow for remote face-to-face video connections with those facing a brain tumor, brain lesion, brain mass, brain cyst, and/or a brain cancer diagnosis and, for those patients and their caregivers who contact EBCI's Referral Clinic, will result in:

Patients being much better informed and prepared for their journey through cancer treatment

Connections to brain tumor centers, specialists, genomic profiling of their tumor tissue (NGS) & targeted therapy clinical trials

"Direct Connect" to specialists no matter what state they practice or are licensed in as COVID-19 has often prevented patients from seeking 2 nd opinions and treatments from specialists outside of the state they reside in

Access to more effective first line therapies and surgeries performed by those who are expert in brain tumor resections

Better outcomes of treatment and increased survivorship

Greater patient participation in clinical trials

A significant reduction ineffective therapies and second surgeries

"We are thrilled to launch an integrated telehealth solution," commented Dellann Elliott Mydland, EBCI President & CEO. "Initially, we were looking for a way to more effectively deliver Hotline services at a time when in-person conversations are simply not possible. What we are learning in this launch is how much patients and their caregivers really appreciate being able to see the person they are talking to. This is especially important when EBCI is introducing patients to a brain cancer specialist for a second opinion where just seeing the physician they are talking to can go a long way in creating that all-important trust."

"We can't think of a better way to honor patients and their caregivers on National GBM Awareness Day. In our 18+ years of service to the GBM community, we have learned just how important these face-to-face connections are, both in making informed treatment decisions and in getting the best and advanced treatments and care possible. We are excited to introduce telehealth services for those in need of guidance and support during these difficult times."

If you or someone you know has a brain tumor and is in need of guidance and support during these challenging times, please contact the EndBrainCancer Initiative to learn more about your best options in fighting this disease as well as be referred to a specialist prior to your brain tumor surgery/resection if at all possible. We are available to serve M-TH, 9a-5p Pacific Time. To connect with EBCI's Clinical Research Nurse & Case Manager, please click through to our website and fill out a Patient Advocacy & Inquiry Form.

About the EndBrainCancer Initiative

The EndBrainCancer Initiative (EBCI, formerly the Chris Elliott Fund) is a national brain cancer and brain tumor patient advocacy and services organization and 501(c) 3 social enterprise with offices and its "Direct Connect" Center & Referral Clinic located in Redmond, Washington. Established in 2002 and now celebrating 18+ years of service, EBCI is committed to finding a cure for brain cancer and bringing HOPE to the lives of patients and their families through its programs.

Since its founding, EBCI has helped thousands of patients, caregivers, and their families and has become a credible and trusted resource at all levels in the brain cancer treatment community from patients to research institutions to pharmaceutical and regulatory entities advocating on the National and State level for the approval and reimbursement of new therapies for cancer patients.

Media Contact: Dellann Elliott Mydland

425.785.8489 | [email protected]

SOURCE EndBrainCancer Initiative