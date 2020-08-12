In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dental Associates of Arlington is offering patients a variety of "touchless" digital options

ARLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As states and communities begin to reopen in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients at the Dental Associates of Arlington are benefitting from a touchless experience to reduce the rate of transmission and ensure their personal safety, as per the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, contactless has become even more important than during the AIDS epidemic.

Located in the heart of Arlington Massachusetts, our team has implemented key protocols to help limit the spread of COVID-19 among patients and staff. Prior to check-in, all patients receive links (by email) to intake and screening forms to fill out electronically. Upon arrival to our facility, patients must wear face masks for their own safety and that of others. As part of our new check-in procedure, all of our patients will also undergo a touchless temperature assessment so that we can identify and triage people who may have elevated temperatures. We are only permitting patients with appointments to enter our facility.

Additional safety measures and protocols include an air purifier and filtration system, gargling a 1% hydrogen peroxide solution, hand sanitizer, and no magazines/toys in the waiting room area. At the end of their appointment, patients have the option to pay using a contactless near-field communication (NFC) device or smartphone.

According to Dr. Rachana Vora, the Dental Director of Dental Associates of Arlington:

"We are pleased with our response to the current pandemic and are providing patients with the safest care possible during this uncertain time While there will likely be more challenges down the road, we have the ability and staffing to meet them."

About Dental Associates of Arlington

Dental Associates of Arlington is a multi-specialty dental practice that meets all of our patients needs under one roof – from general, cosmetic, implant, and emergency procedures to sedation. Our expert team of ten dental professionals possess specialization in endodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery, periodontics, and prosthodontics. Digital-friendly, our clinicians and administrative staff take a modern and seamless approach to dentistry – creating a convenient, efficient, and safe patient experience. To learn more, please visit www.arlingtondentalma.com.

About Rachana Vora, DMD

Dr. Rachana Vora is a general and family dentist who specializes in sedation dentistry. As the director of Dental Associates of Arlington, she has worked with patients of all ages and has been practicing dentistry for over 10 years. Dr. Vora's practice includes restorative, cosmetic, implant, and sedation dentistry, as well as pediatrics, endodontics, periodontics, orthodontics, and sleep apnea.

