In response to the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus, Pacificwide suspends all business trips to China and Southern Asian countries

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacificwide Business Group, Inc., dba. Pacificwide Real Estate & Mortgage is instituting travel restrictions to employees and agents as they respond to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Any employee or agent who have traveled offshore in these countries are recommended to consult with human resources and physicians for their regular health examination. In addition, individuals will be offered a free medical check-up and monitoring, with paid time off for 14 days upon their arrival back to the U.S.

As of January 28, 2020, the Wuhan coronavirus has now taken the lives of at least 132 people in China and sickened nearly 6000 people worldwide, including in Vietnam, Australia, U.S. and Europe.

"As the virus continues to spread throughout China and across borders, a measured caution for the safety of our staff who are working in and outside of Asia is our priority," said Leon Le, CEO of Pacificwide.

Pacificwide said it will continue to monitor the situation closely and plans to take further action if needed. The company also announced that it is working with health authorities to ensure its employees and agents are healthy and safe from the virus outbreak.

