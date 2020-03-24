In response to urgent community need, nonprofit My New Red Shoes steps up to provide facemasks

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- My New Red Shoes (MNRS), a nonprofit working to improve the quality of life and well-being of children and youth experiencing economic hardship, announced the organization has redirected volunteers to begin sewing facemasks.

Healthcare workers worldwide are scrambling to treat thousands of COVID-19 patients, but the current supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) is running out and doctors and nurses are asking for help in solving the critical shortage of N95-type facemasks. Masks are critical for healthcare workers as studies have shown that medical professionals using facemasks get 80 percent fewer infections than those who do not. The CDC has said in times of crisis a homemade mask is acceptable. Since 2006, hundreds of volunteers have sewn over 100,000 fabric bags for the children that My New Red Shoes serves. The re-usable bags are used to hold the new shoes that MNRS distributes to families experiencing economic hardship and can be repurposed as pillowcases or book bags. MNRS is now redeploying those talented sewers to another crucial task, facemasks for our local healthcare workers.

While providing medical personnel with assistance is not core to MNRS' mission and services, the homeless and low-income populations that MNRS serves are disproportionally impacted by this crisis. For their sake and for the sake of the entire community, MNRS has mobilized to deploy their talented sewers to make as many masks as possible.

Judy, a retired social worker and MNRS volunteer, is passionate about the organization's mission and enjoys being able use her skills to benefit those less fortunate in the community. The call-to-action to make masks is something that she takes very seriously. "It means a lot to me to be able to use my sewing skills to help during this emergency," said Judy. "I have been volunteering with My New Red Shoes on a regular basis, sewing bags and assisting in the warehouse, for the past five years because I believe in their mission and I value the great work they do supporting local children and youth. And now, more than ever, I appreciate how responsive they are to the needs in our community."

MNRS Executive Director Minh Ngo is passionate about positioning the organization to stand strong with the community through this pandemic by contributing skills and resources in new or creative ways. "During these times of crisis, MNRS is committed to meeting the urgent needs of our community in any way we can, and rallying our supporters to join us," said Ngo.

My New Red Shoes has provided new shoes and clothing to over 90,000 children and youth experiencing economic hardship. Through collaboration with other child-serving agencies, MNRS' programs help to provide a more normalized experience to children and youth by helping to address their basic needs.

A nonprofit organization working to improve the quality of life and well-being of children and youth experiencing economic hardship, My New Red Shoes (MNRS) provides new shoes and clothing to Bay Area students in order to build a stronger, healthier, and more inclusive community for all youth.

